Why aren’t you a normal manager?

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.- Actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez reacted to retaliation against him before Emilio Azcarraga Jeanpresident of Televisa, whom he asked to show him that there is no veto against him.

The also creator of “Neighbours” clarified that he owns the characters and the concept of La Familia P. Luche.

READ: Nodal’s mother reacts to controversy with Belinda: “Just don’t lie”

The controversy arose on Twitter when Azcárraga Jean assured that there was no such veto, but rather the comedian’s annoyance for wanting to be given the rights to the program.

“If I’m not banned, ask Televisa Espectáculos to show with their notes that they did come to cover the premiere of my movie ‘The valet’. Hear me not! Better Paty Chapoy received me on her program! “, Derbez complained in a thread on his social network.

“Oh, and the rights of The Plush Family tell them not to be like that, have someone explain that point to you as well. I know it’s going to sound ‘horrible, horrible’, but I am the owner of the characters and the concept, Televisa only owns the name. Sorry mate!” she added.

In addition: Johnny Depp was jealous and controlling, said the actor’s ex-girlfriend in court against Amber Heard

Eugenio acknowledges that the veto against him did not come from Azcárraga Jean, but asks him to ask the company what is happening.

“For what reason after March 30 did they cancel two interviews and there is not a single note on Televisa where they talk about me or the Oscar or my new movie?”, highlights the actor, after pointing out that this happened after his participation in a video against the construction of section 5 of the controversial Mayan Train.

Immediately, the director of “Refunds are not accepted” clarified that both are now in the same company, since they recently signed with VIX, the platform created between Televisa and Univisión.

“I love you very much, I hope to see you soon and talk to you about how things are!” Derbez’s message concluded.