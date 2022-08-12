Entertainment

Why Ariana Grande Calls Blake Shelton “Grandpa”

At first glance, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton don’t seem to have much in common. Artists topping the charts come from different genres. Shelton comes from a country background. And Grande is known for her pop-R&B hits like “7 Rings” and “Thanks, then.” Moreover, the two singers were born in different generations: Blake Shelton is 46 years old and Ariana Grande is 29 years old.

But after being each other’s “fremy” on NBC Season 21 The voice, it looks like Shelton and Grande have managed to develop a close bond. According to Shelton, Grande even jokingly calls him “grandpa.”

