Why Ariana Grande Calls Blake Shelton “Grandpa”

At first glance, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton don’t seem to have much in common. Artists topping the charts come from different genres. Shelton comes from a country background. And Grande is known for her pop-R&B hits like “7 Rings” and “Thanks, then.” Moreover, the two singers were born in different generations: Blake Shelton is 46 years old and Ariana Grande is 29 years old.

But after being each other’s “fremy” on NBC Season 21 The voice, it looks like Shelton and Grande have managed to develop a close bond. According to Shelton, Grande even jokingly calls him “grandpa.”

When did Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande meet?

Grande and Shelton officially met on the set of The voice in 2020. The couple coached alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on season 21, with Carson Daly returning as the show’s host.

Longtime fans know that Shelton is the only coach who has appeared in back-to-back seasons on The voice since its premiere in 2011. Meanwhile, Season 21 marked Grande’s debut.

Throughout the season, Shelton and Grande sparked a friendly rivalry between their two teams. In the end, neither ended up winning. Team Kelly has done it, thanks to the folk trio Girl Named Tom.

After completing his time on The voice in 2021, Grande revealed that she will not be returning as a coach for season 22. She cited being cast in the upcoming Nasty movie, saying all of his energy was poured into the role, per Cosmopolitan.

Ariana Grande jokingly calls Blake Shelton “grandpa”

Although the singers were heartbroken, it seems that Grande considers Shelton family.

By speaking with TODAYby Jenna Bush Hager, Shelton was asked about a silly nickname Grande called him by The voice: grandfather or grandfather.

“It’s true,” Shelton said. “You know, it started off as just ‘dad.’ And as if that wasn’t painful enough, now it’s become “grandpa”.

Shelton admitted to not having heard back on Grande’s subtle nuance about her age. He really couldn’t think of a way to insult her. Instead, he chose to take the high road and showed Grande some grandfatherly love.

“You look at Ariana. It’s hard to tell her apart,” Shelton said. “I mean, it’s Ariana Grande. There is no flaw. »

While it’s hard to say when exactly their “grandfather-granddaughter” prank started, there’s a moment near the start of the season when Shelton tries to “sabotage” Grande by sucking her off and twisting her fingers. competitors in its favor rather than its own.

“Can’t you just take it when I look at you like some kind of granddaughter?” And I try to protect you? Shelton joked (via a The voice extract on YouTube). Grande went on to say, “Oh, thank you, Grandpa. »

Shelton then reposted the clip to Instagram, writing, “I’d love to be a grandpa if it means taking out @KellyClarkson @JohnLegend. »

‘The Voice’ coaches have a playful relationship

While it’s true that Grande and Shelton could have been a little more courteous when the cameras were off, they were known to be “rivals” during their time as The voice coaches.

In a hilarious clip from season 21, Shelton and Grande are seen bickering over a contestant. The God’s country the singer quips: “You are no longer my granddaughter. Grande then responds, “Grandpa, wait! before joking, “Where am I going for Christmas now?” »

Fans might also recall a specific moment when Shelton jokingly called Grande the “worst” coach of The voice the story.

“Ariana, she could be the greatest coach we’ve ever seen. The voice, Shelton said during an episode. “But she might be the worst coach we’ve ever seen here on The voice. In fact, I’m leaning…”

However, all of their hitting on each other seemed like a lot of fun. “Always a journey @blakeshelton…love you mate,” Grande wrote alongside a hilarious video of her and Blake hanging out on Instagram.

