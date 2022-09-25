Why ‘Avatar’ is back in theaters and in advance of ‘Avatar 2’

It was December 2009 when Australian actor Sam Worthington, unaware how much his role as an ex-marine on a mission to a new planet was about to change his life, got a little advice from James Cameron.

The movie they’d been working on for two years, the sci-fi epic “Avatar,” was about to hit theaters, and there was some question as to how the film, with a $430 million production and marketing budget dollars, would go ahead to the public.

“Jim told us that science fiction may not translate as well,” Worthington told The Times ahead of the film’s 4K theatrical re-release from Friday, designed to reintroduce audiences to the best picture nominee. ahead of its highly anticipated sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” which opens in December. “He said, ‘When the movie comes out, get away from the world for a while. Go live on an island or climb a mountain and try not to read anything.’ And I did it.”

When Worthington returned from a snowy getaway with friends, the film was a huge worldwide success. “I quickly realized my life had turned 180,” said Worthington, who shouldn’t have worried: The film has garnered nine Oscar nominations, won three and has grossed $2.8 billion to date, with four new sequels to the film. size of a blockbuster on the way.

Written and directed by Cameron (“Titanic,” “Aliens”), “Avatar” used innovative motion capture technology to tell the story of Jake Sully (Worthington), a paraplegic former soldier who operates a 10-foot blue-skinned plane. tall, genetically modified Avatar on the planet Pandora. There, he falls in love with a local warrior, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and joins the Na’vi tribe to stop Earth settlers from destroying his world.

Producer Jon Landau recalls those pre-release nerves, and the strong belief he and Cameron shared that audiences would connect with the wonder of being immersed in the vivid and imaginative world of Pandora.

“There was cynicism when we were making the movie. There was cynicism when our first trailer was released. There was cynicism before the film’s release. There was cynicism after the success of the movie,” Landau said with a laugh. “I think when it comes to ‘Avatar,’ it’s show, not tell. Let people go and see it. I think it’s that experience that removes the cynicism.”

“Avatar” (2009) returned to theaters for the first time on Friday, ahead of “Avatar: The Way of Water” opening on December 16. (WETA/20th Century Fox)

Returning to screens in a new 4K remaster at a higher frame rate and with high dynamic range, the new theatrical version in both 2D and 3D will allow moviegoers to experience “Avatar” in a level of visual detail never before possible. during its initial premiere. Run, says Landau. “Now there is a wider range of colors and brightness levels that we can get on screen,” he said from New Zealand, emphasizing notable differences in hues between banshee creatures and Pandora’s bioluminescent flora.

“Seeing it in 4K with dynamic range, it was more there than ever,” said Landau, who also helped bring the vibrant, fictional world to life, in theme park form in 2017. “It was like I was seeing the whole movie for the first time again. time”.

Landau confirms that Cameron sent in suggestions to alter or add to “Avatar” for its theatrical re-release, as filmmakers like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg have done retroactively to their own classics.

“There were people who thought about it,” Landau said. “But for us and for Jim, this was the movie he wanted to release. It wasn’t like we couldn’t do something. you have an orchestra and it’s playing beautiful music, don’t try to add another instrument. Sounds pretty good just the way it is! It’s no different than when we originally re-released ‘Titanic’. We didn’t add anything. ‘Titanic’ is ‘Titanic’. ‘Avatar’ is ‘Avatar'”.

While audiences have had to wait 13 years for the sequel, many cast and crew members have been working on and off for Cameron on concurrent sequels in the intervening years. Worthington will return for multiple sequels alongside Saldaña and Stephen Lang, with Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao and CCH Pounder also returning for more.

In 2012, the year Cameron made an unprecedented solo dive into the Mariana Trench, he also began discussing ideas for “Avatar 2” with Worthington, who praised the director’s penchant for pushing boundaries even outside of the movies.

“I texted him and said, ‘I hope you don’t get eaten by a megalodon, bro,'” said the actor, who has already filmed most of his scenes in “Avatar 3″ (planned release date: Dec. 20). 2024). ) and some scenes from “Avatar 4” (scheduled for 2026). “I wash my clothes on my days off. This guy goes down to the Titanic.”

Lang, a veteran of stage and screen, had been cast as Colonel Miles Quaritch, the ruthless head of mining company security tasked with harvesting Pandora’s valuable unobtanium, two decades after auditioning for Cameron for a role in “Aliens.” from 1986.

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch in “Avatar.” (Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox)

It was during the production of “Avatar” that the director first told him that he would be bringing him back for future installments. Initially, the news took Lang by surprise. After all, “Avatar” ended with Quaritch taking two Na’vi arrows to the chest.

“As far as I was concerned, he was probably dead,” he said.

But during a day off from filming in 2007 in New Zealand, Cameron turned to him. “He said, ‘You know, you’ll be back.’ And he had a beer in his hand and I had a beer in his hand,” Lang said. “I thought it might be the beer talking, but if you know Jim, you know Jim doesn’t say things lightly.”

In 2010, after “Avatar” was released to critical and commercial success, the filmmaker confirmed it. “This time he said, ‘You’re in all the sequels.'” At the time, Lang had witnessed the “Avatar” effect firsthand.

“We have a master storyteller who is telling a moving, beautiful, remote story in a wonderful, charming, dangerous and exotic way,” Lang said. “It was eye-opening to be in an audience and feel the energy, the joy, the surprise, the amazement and the disbelief that people felt at what they saw on screen.”

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), left, and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), pictured in 2009’s “Avatar,” now have a family at the start of the upcoming “Avatar: The Way of Water.” (WETA/20th Century Fox)

While years of arduous and expensive research and development went into unprecedented performance capture technology and production processes, the technology created for the first film has been expanded upon for the sequels, the first two of which were shot simultaneously. . “Avatar 2,” set in a never-before-seen aquatic land on Pandora, will feature underwater performance capture filmed in a 900,000-gallon water tank built for the sequels.

“’Avatar’ has just laid the groundwork for technological advancements that we want to continue to push forward with each sequel,” Landau said.

The narrative bridges between “Avatar” and “Avatar 2,” he said, are family issues (Jake and Neytiri now have teenage children) and the continued environmental awareness that is central to the first film. “Jake and Neytiri now have a mixed-race family. ; he’s from the human world, she’s from the Na’vi world. Their kids are raised in this environment. How do they handle it?” Landau said.

“The sequels are a story of the young Sullys coming to define who they are,” he added. “It’s a story about family dynamics and when the family is forced to flee their home and try to find a safe haven on distant atolls, they are literally and figuratively fish out of water. They now have to adjust and adapt thematically, in a way that refugees often might have to. So again, very relatable themes for the world.”

