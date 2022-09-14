Why Avianca says that low cost competitors want to let Viva die – Business – Economy

In the fierce competition between the country’s airlines, in recent weeks there has been a direct confrontation between Avianca Group and the new low-cost competitor Ultra Airwhich directly asked the aeronautical authorities a few weeks ago to deny the integration requested by Avianca and Viva Air.

A bid that takes place in a complicated environment, in which fuel prices, devaluation and inflation hit the entire area industry hard, and on which the president of Avianca Group, Adrian Neuhauserspoke exclusively with EL TIEMPO, to make several points clear.

(You may be interested: These are the huge losses of airlines in the last 4 years)

How do you handle the tough moment in the sector?

We made an extraordinary effort during Chapter 11 to clean up our balance sheet, both in terms of debt, the terms of that debt, the costs of that debt, in terms of liquidity and put ourselves in a very solid situation. We came out with more than 1,000 million dollars in cash, with costs much lower than what we had before, with a much more flexible structure and we did it knowing that this is an industry to which shocks come.

The context is complex, high inflation, high fuel costs and devaluation and I don’t want to say that we had seen it coming because we didn’t have a specific shock in mind, but we designed the company’s balance sheet to be robust in the face of shocks.

How was that process?



It was part of the plan and the discussion with investors and creditors. There were some who said that we were overcapitalizing ourselves and why so much cash was needed and why. And the answer is because in this industry we are exposed to everything. We are exposed to health problems, pandemics, inflation, currency problems and specific costs such as oil.

(Read also: Venezuela authorizes the return of flights from Colombia)

And it doesn’t mean that the industry can’t operate in those environments, but there is an adjustment period, which we’re seeing now, and if you don’t have the strength to finance yourself during that period, then you’re very exposed.

Given the complicated situation of Viva Air, this company and Avianca requested urgent approval for the integration, as there was a company in crisis.

With this context, how are the approval processes of the Abra Group going?



In Abra we had two large groups of conditions to close. A matter of approvals and a capital raising. We did not start raising capital until the approvals were well advanced. We are close to completing the approvals and have started the capital raising process. Consistent with what we originally said, before the end of the year that will be closed.

How much is the capital need?



This survey, not for Avianca, nor for GOL specifically, is for the Abra Group itself. It is 350 million dollars of liquidity that we said we want to raise.

(Also read: Two airlines suspend direct flights Barranquilla-Miami).

In how many countries do they have to obtain approval?

There are five in total and it is progressing well. We always said that this was something that was going to close before the end of the year and I think this closes between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Prior to that, they announced the agreement with Viva Air, and asked for quick approval for having a company in crisis. How serious is that crisis?

Let me go back a little. When we designed Avianca’s balance sheet to be resilient to shocks, the Abra Group’s discussion stems from the same thing. We believe that diversifying risk and creating a holding company that has operations in very different and uncorrelated markets, such as Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia and Central America, allows us to have more financial strength.

“It’s not very difficult to start an airline, put up four planes and fill them up.

The question is whether you can do it profitably.”

In the end, what we are trying to put together is a company that can be the best operator in Latin America with the lowest operating costs, the best prices, the best destinations and that can do it in a financially sustainable way.

Because arriving and selling tickets for less than what it costs to produce them is very easy. Filling a plane is very easy and it is not very difficult to start an airline, put four planes and fill them. It is not a great merit to say: I moved a million passengers. The question is whether you can do it profitably, because passengers are becoming more and more price sensitive. That is why we changed our model, because if we are not competitive in price, the passengers leave.

(We suggest: Low cost airlines that help your pocket).

And indeed more competitors have continued to arrive…



The foregoing does not mean that competitors who decide to give away tickets cannot enter. That model works to grow an airline, but at a cost, because you’re selling the tickets for less than it costs to produce them. And that has been the historical growth model of low-cost airlines.

What is then the situation of Viva Air?



We think it’s very complicated. The industry is operating with very low margins because input costs have risen sharply. It impacts us all, us and them.

By going through Chapter 11 we create a structure that allows us to cushion these shocks, overcome them and endure the period that requires the market to adjust. Companies that have less cash, that have not gone through that and that operate by financing their day-to-day operations have less cushion.

The most similar low-cost competitors to Viva are trying to take the opportunity to let Viva die

The airlines have costs in local currency, such as employees, leases and the physical part; and we have costs in dollars, basically airplanes and oil. We also have many sales in dollars and many sales in pesos, so we are more covered.

But the airlines that are more local market are out of balance because they sell in pesos and have a lot of cost in dollars and, added to inflation, it is very complicated. We cannot see what is inside, but the information that comes to us from third parties, in particular their landlords, who are also our landlords, tells us that it is very complicated.

(We recommend: Wingo announces the opening of three routes from Colombia to Venezuela).

According to Adrián Neuhauser, president of Avianca Group, the company has lost 20 share points, which indicates that it is not the one that sets the market prices. Photo: Milton Diaz. TIME

And while Ultra Air asks to deny the integration, arguing dominant position and monopoly…

​

They have to be careful about the words they use, because they have very specific meanings. Monopoly is when we talk about a market where there is only one actor. We’re not even talking about that here.

We are in a market where there are 25 national and international players, where there are more than 10 national players and where the competition is so strong that Avianca has lost almost 20 share points in the last two years. A market where the sum of market share, of Viva plus Avianca, is not very different from what Avianca had in the pre-pandemic, of close to 60 percent.

And at that time Viva, who was the most aggressive player, had no problem competing with us. The word monopoly does not apply and the question is whether there is market concentration.

Does that term apply?



What the market concentration seeks to determine is whether there is an actor that has the capacity to set the price. And the reality is that Avianca does not have it and has not had it. He didn’t have it when he was 60 percent and he doesn’t have it today.

(Also: Is your flight delayed? Here are the most punctual airlines in Latin America).

We believe that the country needs the connectivity of Viva, with 23 aircraft operating in the country and more than 50 routes

That is why we have had to change our model to lower costs, because when we tried to charge what it cost us to produce per kilometer, people did not buy it and we were losing market share.

The only way we have to continue growing and selling is to adjust our costs to what people are willing to pay and that means that we are not the ones who are setting the price. We are taking the market price and adjusting to produce below that. It can hardly even be accused of a market concentration.

Is it a retaliation to the complaints against Ultra Air for not scheduling slots?

I don’t think that’s the problem. I think it’s simpler. We are investors in Viva and therefore we have an interest in its survival and doing well. We believe that the country needs the connectivity of Viva, with 23 aircraft operating in the country and more than 50 routes. There is a specific market that prefers to fly Viva over Avianca, which is important to protect. And without denying it, we have an economic interest.

We are aligned with saving Viva and we believe that it is the right thing for the country. You have people saying that Avianca should not be allowed that operation.

If we are not allowed, Viva disappears and the next question is who benefits from its disappearance, because it does not benefit Avianca. Accusing Avianca of trying to be a monopoly I think is diverting the discussion from what is really trying to happen, and that is that the low cost competitors most similar to Viva are trying to take advantage of the opportunity to let Viva die . That’s what we believe.

Fuel prices, devaluation and inflation hit the entire area industry hard. Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME.

And what have they discussed with the government?



It has been responsive. They understand that the problem is legitimate. It is not a problem that we caused. It is a visible shock, not predictable, that occurred and that changed the structure of the market. It is clear to the Government that it is not a fabricated, invented or opportunistic problem.

And it is clear to him that they have to make a decision about what is best for the country: whether to allow this integration or not. We want to preserve Viva, the brand, the jobs and the connectivity it provides, and we believe we can if we are allowed to integrate it.

(Be sure to read: Traveling by plane for the first time: some things to avoid).

The Government has to make a decision on whether that scenario is better or worse from a regulatory point of view or allow Viva to fall. They understand that it is a matter of urgency, because they can see the financial situation and have more detailed information.

If they are approved, what is the plan designed for Viva in an oversupplied market like the national one?

I can’t say the critical path quite frankly, because we can’t look inside to see where the problem is. We believe that the market is oversupplied, but that does not respond to the details of whether it is by frequency, by route or by market.

Viva also has an operation in Peru, where we have the possibility of moving capacity between Colombia and Peru if we are inside. The big picture is that we want to retain the independent operation of Viva, the Viva brand, the market positioning and allow Viva to be an alternative and a different and unique solution to Avianca and maintain as much as possible of that self-financing company. and make it sustainable.

We have to create a plan where we determine, of the offer that Viva has today, what is the part that is profitable and sustainable in the long term and where Viva can grow from there.

More news

Budget of 2023: would rise 14 billion to $ 405 billion

More gasoline at high inflation: how much could the family basket go up?

Gasoline price: how much would it be without subsidies?

OMAR GERARDO SMOKE ROJAS

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS WRITING