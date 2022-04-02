Entertainment

Why Avril Lavigne is targeting Kristen Stewart

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

The actress Kristen Stewart He is having a great professional moment. Added to her extensive and brilliant career is her recent Oscar nomination for best actress for her role as Princess Diana in the film ‘spencer‘.

But these days, a very curious fact went through social networks, and it has to do with the fact that the singer avril lavigne He has the actress “in his sights”. She thus she admitted it in declarations to Access Hollywoodacknowledging that he would like Kristen to be the one to star in his biopic.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

(VIDEO) Toni Costa, on the verge of tears, shares the magical moment she lived with her daughter Alaïa

5 mins ago

Selena Gomez Announces Premiere Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 on Star Plus – TV Show News

7 mins ago

This is the particular reason why Marco Antonio Solís never cuts his beard

16 mins ago

This is the top 10 Netflix movies in the last week: Will Smith’s performance in “Gemini Project” stands out alongside Ryan Reynolds in “Adam Project” | Television | Entertainment

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button