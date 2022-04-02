Why Avril Lavigne is targeting Kristen Stewart

The actress Kristen Stewart He is having a great professional moment. Added to her extensive and brilliant career is her recent Oscar nomination for best actress for her role as Princess Diana in the film ‘spencer‘.

But these days, a very curious fact went through social networks, and it has to do with the fact that the singer avril lavigne He has the actress “in his sights”. She thus she admitted it in declarations to Access Hollywoodacknowledging that he would like Kristen to be the one to star in his biopic.

At a time when bioseries are all the rage, the singer took the opportunity to make known her wishes that, if at any time she launches a biographical project, she would like the one who puts herself in her shoes to be the talented Stewart.

“Kristen Stewart It would be great to play me in a movie. Yeah, she’s great,” Lavigne declared during her walk down the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

One of the reasons for her choice could be that the protagonist of the Twilight saga has a certain credibility in the genre of rock stars, after playing Joan Jett in the movie The Runaways (2019), along with Dakota Fanning as Cherie Curry.

But the reason that weighs as the most likely must be that the rockstar and the actress share certain physical features that resemble them, so characterization of the character would be very easy.

In the case of the movie ‘The Runaways’, which is now 63 years old, she told MTV News how Stewart got so involved in the character to represent her in the film: “She listened to my accent and observed my body language. She is a compelling actress, honest, with integrity and depth, and she is very serious. She takes it as an art,” she revealed back then.

In the case of avril lavigneher bioseries could contain many seasonings, showing her punk-rocker facet but also her side as a nice girl, her rebellious adolescence and the moments of her career that turned all the flashes towards her, with her tendency to break stereotypes .

“I’m stubborn, strong-willed and strong-minded, and if I feel a certain way, I stick with it,” the ‘Girlfriend’ and ‘Sk8ter boy’ interpreter told the media.

“Sometimes record companies pushed me back and didn’t understand my vision. I always had to fight and fight with each album to continue in the musical direction I wanted, even if they tried to influence me in another way,” he said.