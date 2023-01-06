Why Bad Bunny is the most listened to singer

The undisputed king of music streaming is Bad Bunny: Generated more than 18.5 billion streams in 2022, earning him Spotify’s top artist title for the third year in a row with Mexico leveraging his worth. Spotify and Rimas (Bad Bunny’s record label) have joined forces to promote artists like rauw alejandroPaopao, Jowell & Randy, Carin Leon, Danna Paola, Kim Loaiza, Juan de Dios Pantoja, Mario Bautista, Buscabulla and Arcangel.

And it is that the music of Bad Bunnywhich surpassed the one billion views mark with songs like “Yonaguni”, “callaita”, “Te Boté” and “No Me Conoce”, has not only had an impact for the artist: it has also contributed to the growth of reggaeton and Latin trap throughout the world. listening to reggaeton grew 147% between 2018 and 2020, and listening to Latin trap grew 187% in the same period.

The fourth studio album by Bunny“Un Verano Sin Ti”, topped the list of most played albums in 2022, escorted by Taylor Swift, the second most streamed artist of the year globally, and a leader in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore. Rounding out the top five artists of the year are drake and the weekndalong with BTS, the K-Pop band.

The most viral

It was precisely those whose music was shared most frequently on Spotify’s social platforms who enjoyed the greatest bounce on networks thanks to leverage. The release of “midnights“, of Taylor Swiftbecame a global trend for a week and she rightly claimed the top spot as the most viral artist globally in 2022.

Second place went to The Weekndfollowed by “Bad Bunny, and completing places four and five: BTS and Lana Del Rey, the American singer who announced her next album in early December: “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”.

Harry Styles was the creator of the 2022 hit: “As It Was” was the most streamed song of the year worldwide with its hit, followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Australian artist The Kid LAROI’s collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Stay” rounds out the podium. “Tití Asked Me”, by Bad Bunnyand “Me Porto Bonito” by Chencho Corleon, occupy places four and five, respectively.

“A Summer Without You” by Bad Bunny it ranked as the most streamed album; Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” was second; “Sour” by Olivia Rodrigo, third; Ed Sheeran bedroom; and finally, the album “Planet Her” by the American rapper Doja Catranked fifth.

New markets

With exceptional revenue growth of 35 percentThe US, Middle East and North Africa emerged as the world’s fastest growing regions in recorded music revenue. Moe Hamzeh, managing director of Warner Music Middle East, explained: “The growth comes from the increase in the number of subscriptions, but also from the increase in social media consumption and the increased importance of music on platforms like TikTokSnapchat, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, which are now pillars in people’s musical discovery.

TikTok launched SoundOn in March 2022 an “all-in-one platform for music marketing and distribution, designed to empower new and unknown artists, helping them develop and develop their careers.” And the discussion is enhanced by the low profits that some platforms turn to musicians, who ask for reforms and fairer salaries: Spotify pays artists an average of $0.0033 per stream.

At the other extreme, the premium streamingthat is, paid digital music services, continues to grow according to the “World Music Report” published by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Spotify accounts for around 30.5% of premium subscribers there, with Apple Music coming in second with 13.7% of those paying to stream. And the premium music services of Amazon and YouTube are slowly increasing their respective market shares, although it is the Chinese services that are experiencing the most impressive growth– Those operated by Tencent and NetEase are now regularly converting free tier users to paid users. A trend that augurs good returns while sustaining the debate over royalties.

by RN