Why Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Didn’t Attend Her Dad’s Wedding To Jennifer Lopez

The 16-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was absent on the day of the ceremony, revealed Page SixJuly 18.

If one of Jennifer Lopez’s twins agreed to officiate as a witness at the wedding of her mother and Ben Affleck, the actor’s daughter was conspicuous by her absence during the event. Violet, 16, child of comedian and Jennifer Garner, did not attend her father’s union with Jennifer Lopez, which took place on Saturday July 16 in Las Vegas.

“Violet stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mother,” a source told Page Six, Monday, July 18. Before adding: “Ben told Jen about the wedding but he didn’t let her know until Friday. It was very unplanned and largely an impulsive decision. According to this same source: “JLo had been ready to get married since the night Ben proposed to her. She wanted it to happen quickly, before he chickened out.”

But the eldest daughter of the American director was not the only one absent from the ceremony. Indeed, Sam Affleck, 10 years old and youngest of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, as well as one of the twins of the interpreter ofAin’t your mama, Maximilian Muniz, 14, born of his past union with Marc Anthony, did not make it to the event. Only Seraphina Affleck, 13, and Emme Muniz, 14, stood by their parents on one of the happiest days of their lives.

When the Hollywood couple’s engagement was announced, an unnamed source nevertheless told hollywood-life that Jennifer Garner was “happy” for her ex-husband. “Jennifer and Ben have been separated for a very long time and there is no reason for her to be upset about it,” explained the witness. Before continuing: “She is happy if he is sober and if he is well.” The American actress would also have offered a getaway on Lake Tahoe during the Affleck union.

As for the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez and father of her children, a source confided to hollywoodlife, Monday, July 18: “Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she lives.” Before adding: “He agrees that she spends more time in Los Angeles and they will have an arrangement for the children. They each support their desires and the needs of the other.”

