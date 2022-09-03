Why Ben Simmons got dumped by Maya Jama

After having attended in particular Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons seemed to have found his happiness in the arms of Maya Jama. His relationship with the British journalist, however, has just broken up, for reasons that have just been revealed!

Definitely, the 2022 off-season will have had its share of people twists in the NBA. Many are indeed the stars of the league who frequent other celebrities, and whose union has experienced some turmoil in recent weeks. In addition to Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, or even Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, these are Ben Simmons and Maya Jama who have been talking about them recently.

In a relationship since 2021, the leader of the Nets and his English companion seemed to get along perfectly, and were even engaged a few months ago. It finally turns out that this commitment will not lead to a marriage anytime soon. In effect, it was recently revealed that the two lovebirds have broken up. A shock decision, for which Internet users quickly asked for an explanation. These have finally been delivered.

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama victims of estrangement

In the columns of New York PostJenna Lemoncelli and Evan Real report the comments of a source close to Simmons and Jama, who details the reasons for their separation:

It was a difficult time for them. Although they both care deeply for each other, they have truly given their all to make this relationship work, and realize that they are simply from two different worlds. They understand now that they don’t have the time they thought they could give to this couple.

Taken by their busy schedules, the two lovers would therefore have ended up going to the evidence, and realizing that their functions did not allow them to live a perfect romance:

They had no idea of ​​the problems they were going to face regarding the logistics required to lead a married life in two different countries.

It is therefore single that Big Ben should start the season with the Nets, and perhaps with a broken heart by this break that is more constrained than obvious. For her part, the British TV presenter quickly sought to turn the page… on vacation with her friends!

While he didn’t play a single NBA game last year, Ben Simmons obviously couldn’t see his fiancée Maya Jama enough. An observation which logically led to their separation, and which therefore puts Ben 10 back on the market for hearts to take!