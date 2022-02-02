“Why bet on me at fanta! Two to be taken in Cagliari, the penalties… ”- SOS Fanta

At all Leonardo Pavoletti. Thus the striker of the Cagliari spoke live on the channel Twitch from DAZN: “I’m fine, I’m happy that the team is recovering after six tough months, we worked mostly within ourselves. now we have found the right mindset and the right spirit. And this gives me hope for the future ”, he said in the chat with Tommaso Turci.

FANTACALCIO – “How many goals do I have to score between now and the end of the season? I don’t know, you have to believe in Pavoletti. I want to save Cagliari, I really want. I can do some other goals. Even in the head, the time has come ”.

PENALTIES WITHOUT JOAO – “I scored my last goal from a penalty against Varese, centuries ago. Here in Cagliari we will see, if there is someone better I leave him the place ”.

JOAO PEDRO – “Has Joao Pedro studied all my movements? I enjoy this thing! Since they moved him forward he has split, he has taken that step that makes him one of the best strikers in Serie A. He is a leading captain. If he was inspired by me, well I have to look at my movements, I didn’t know I was that good “.

HEAD GOAL – “How do I train to hit the head? The header I have trained little in recent years, different strategies, different workouts. Now I’m scoring more with the foot than with the head. Many times at the end of the game I don’t know how the ball comes, my mind is used to hitting, like on autopilot “.

MAZZARRI – “At the beginning there was some misunderstanding with Mazzarri, we didn’t understand each other. Then we started doing it instead, now we are on the same wavelength ”.

GASPERINI – “It’s tough, you have to accept it, it’s his way of being. But if you understand it it’s easy, because he does everything to win. At the beginning I never played, I was always on the bench. But after a practice he threw me on the pitch. After getting hurt Borriello threw me on the pitch. I thought I was going to stay ten minutes, but no. I entered the field with him telling me the worst things, but I scored in that match, and I always entered the field after that match. “

STILL FANTA – “Did you get me at the repair auction? I like it, we believe it. 24 goals in one season? There are many, but we believe them. The feeling of being able to score 16 or more goals keeps me alive. I didn’t have the mentality and dedication that I have now. Physically I am 3 or 4 years older, but I feel better, I have a better knowledge of the game, better reading. The right vintage must be found, this year I will not make it naturally. From the post operation to the knee I am doing a good path, I eat well, I rest well “.

CRAGNO – “He is the most grumpy of all, he always wants to be right, in fact sometimes we fight”.

INDIVIDUALS – “Zappa, Altare, Goldaniga, Bellanova, Grassi, they are a nice group of young people. I’m starting to be one of the oldest, they treat me like a fool though (smiles, ed) “.

ADVICE ON WOMEN – “The Latin lover was Ceppitelli. I am now only family, even on social networks. I did the trills on Messenger (laughs, ed) “.

WHO TO TAKE – “Two names in Cagliari? Bellanova can score and assists, especially assists me. Then our protégé is Razvan Marin, for who he is. It takes his bonuses for salvation, before fanta. Marin has incredible potential. Pereiro? It has an inhuman quality. He does everything, he needs to be pampered, it all depends on him. If he’s in good shape, he makes us win games ”.

TEAM FANTA – “Someone does it, but with friends from the cities, not a dressing room fan”.

WARNINGS – “The defenders are smart, the elbows are part of football. I always take yellow like this “.

DOUBLE DIGIT – “I’ll point to the double digits”.

PENALTIES – We already know that you are a penalty taker … “(Laughs, ed). I wanted to be the surprise so they didn’t study me. Instead now I show up there and they know me“.

