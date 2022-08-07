Why Beyoncé Sampled Donna Summer on ‘Summer Renaissance’ (According to Fans)

Beyoncé’s house/electronic inspired music wouldn’t be complete without a tribute to Donna Summer. Here’s what we know about the “I Feel Love” sample in Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance” — and what fans are saying about it.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Features and Samples Other Artists

Entertainer Beyoncé performs during ABC’s broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards | Mason Poole/AMPAS via Getty Images

Queen Bey is back with new music (and new samples/references). Her first song Renaissance era, “Break My Soul,” sampled “Show Me Love” by Robin S. It also featured vocals from Big Freedia, with the track referencing “Explode.”

There, the artist rapped: “Release your anger, release your mind. Free up your work, free up time. Free your trade, free the stress. Free the love, forget the rest,” in the second verse.

“It’s surreal to be on the runway again with Queen Beyoncé. I am so honored to be part of this special moment. I am eternally grateful, lord,” Big Freedia tweeted. “Someone please catch me. »

“BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” even specifically mentioned other public figures by name. The artist sings “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue) Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. The last song of this album contains the musical elements of a song by Donna Summer.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/QDXcMqgO7oQ?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Beyoncé sampled Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’ for ‘Summer Renaissance’

For another Renaissance song, Beyoncé referenced Summer, even letting that artist influence the title of the song. It was “Summer Renaissance” which sampled Summer’s “I Feel Love”.

The name “Summer Renaissance” referred to the season as well as the artist sampled in that song. With Beyoncé relying heavily on electronic dance elements for this album, it makes sense that she would turn to Summer for the final song in Act I.

Even some YouTube users noted that Beyoncé was bringing summer music to a new generation, writing, “it’s like an ode to Donna Summer, Beyonce style.”

” Renaissance wouldn’t be complete without a tribute to Donna Summer,” another comment read. “The perfect finale to this wonderful album. RENAISSANCE IS THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR!

Apple Music lists Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia Boggs p/k/a Ink, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Derrick Carrington Gray, Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder & Peter as composers.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/bHfrdQ8h2Pw?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Beyoncé sampled Donna Summer for a song “Dangerously In Love”

It wouldn’t be Beyoncé’s first time sampling Summer, as she Dangerously in love track, “Naughty Girl” sampled “Love to Love You Baby.” Even other songs from Renaissance featured samples including “PURE/HONEY,” with its nods to Moi Renee’s “Miss Honey.”

Beyoncé was inspired by the cinema for The Lion King: The Gift and black is kingtelling the story of The Lion King with each track. She collaborated with other artists for this project, intentionally showcasing African music, art and culture with this collection and its corresponding visual album.

RELATED: Big Freedia Says It Was ‘Surreal’ To Be Featured On Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ – ‘Someone Please Catch Me’