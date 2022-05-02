Health

Why Bill Gates says that the worst of covid is yet to come | Trends

Photo of Zach Zach57 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

In an interview with the ‘Financial Times’, the businessman and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, said that a new strain of coronavirus more infectionsoh even deadly, and the world is not yet ready to deal with it.

(The next threat that would put the world in check, according to Bill Gates).

In fact, for Gates, the worst of the covid pandemic is yet to come. So he made a call to governments from all over the world to invest a good part of their capital in epidemiological equipment and technological modelers that help to identify the dangers for the health of human beings.

“I don’t want to be a voice of pessimism, but it’s well above the 5% risk that of this pandemic, we haven’t even seen the worst.“said the billionaire.

(The richest men in the world, according to Forbes).

Previously, the businessman had already warned about this situation through his account Twitter. “Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I have canceled most of my vacation plans,” Gates wrote.

BRIEFCASE

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach57 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

AdventHealth research lab seeks to unravel the mysteries of diabetes, obesity and aging – Orlando Sentinel

3 mins ago

how this diet works that makes you lose weight in a few days

10 mins ago

Department of Health establishes Surveillance of Suspected Cases of Acute Hepatitis

15 mins ago

Are teachers and ATAs not vaccinated but cured of Covid in compliance with the vaccination obligation? Ministry FAQ

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button