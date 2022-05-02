Why Bill Gates says that the worst of covid is yet to come | Trends

In an interview with the ‘Financial Times’, the businessman and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, said that a new strain of coronavirus more infectionsoh even deadly, and the world is not yet ready to deal with it.

(The next threat that would put the world in check, according to Bill Gates).

In fact, for Gates, the worst of the covid pandemic is yet to come. So he made a call to governments from all over the world to invest a good part of their capital in epidemiological equipment and technological modelers that help to identify the dangers for the health of human beings.

“I don’t want to be a voice of pessimism, but it’s well above the 5% risk that of this pandemic, we haven’t even seen the worst.“said the billionaire.

(The richest men in the world, according to Forbes).

Previously, the businessman had already warned about this situation through his account Twitter. “Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I have canceled most of my vacation plans,” Gates wrote.

Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

BRIEFCASE