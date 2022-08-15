Why Billie Eilish Is The Pride Of Gen Z Music…I Heard Taegeukgi 4 Years Ago

Summary of article content

[Seoul=Newsis] Reporter Jae-Hoon Lee=After the advent of Billie Eilish (21 years old), Generation Z is no longer a "popular golden age" to the previous generation, I no longer have the feeling of musical inferiority.

At the “Hyundai Card Super Concert 26 Billie Eilish” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the afternoon of the 15th day of release, Eilish proved that she is a “Gen Z icon. “irreplaceable.

Listening to around 20 songs in a relatively short 80 minutes, Eilish tapped into the deepest part of fans she could reach. What has changed the most compared to 4 years ago is this strength and this leisure.

Eilish also performed her first concert in Korea on August 15, 2018, the day of her release. At that time, the venue was Yes24 Live Hall with 2000 seats. As if to reflect Eilish’s different status in the meantime, 20,000 people gathered at Gocheok Sky Dome this time, ten times more.

This year, as always, the Liberation Day Taegeukgi appeared in the audience. While singing “Lost Curz”, Eilish held the Taegeukgi given to him by the audience and unfolded it. Eilish, who received the Taegeukgi in public just 4 years ago, wore it around her body.

The day’s performance, which opened with ‘Break a Friend’, also stood out for its direction. In particular, the use of the tilted stage in front of the big screen was high. In ‘NDA’, it became an extension of the road in the photo, and in ‘Ocean Eyes’, which introduced Eilish to the world, it became a rock where waterfalls pour down from the screen.

Eilish used her body well. At the start of the performance, he showed his trademark running, and in “So I Am,” he performed a sultry performance while lying on the protruding stage floor. During ‘My Strange Addiction’ my waist was bent like a bow.

It is known that the sound of Gocheok Sky Dome is not very good, but it was clear in the performance that day. ‘NDA’ and ‘Dear For I Am’, which were recorded successively on the album of Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour, were sung one after another at the concert, and the sound structure of the end and beginning of both songs is It worked well in the theater.

Overall, the song had a dreamy sound that emphasized the bass, but the acoustic stage also grabbed attention. His older brother, composer and producer Phineas O’Connell, who made music with him, showed up rather than backstage. Eilish introduced her brother as a “friend”. When the audience was quiet throughout “Your Power,” which the two sang together while playing guitars, Eilish laughed, saying, “It’s nice to hear everyone so softly.” of ‘The 30th’, he gave a clean voice only to O’Connell’s guitar accompaniment. Smartphone flashes twinkled like stars in the audience.

When we sang famous songs in Korea, there were always choruses from the audience.

Dance team “Turns,” which won Mnet’s high school girls’ dance survival program “Street Dance Girls Fighter” (“Sgirls”), used “You Shude See Me” as background music on stage finale with the concept of a spider. In the case of ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’, top hit song ‘Bad Guy’, the reserved seats were unnecessary and the 20,000 people jumped out of the audience.

While singing 'Billy Bossa Nova', the audience clapped in rhythm, and Eilish responded with a finger to the heart that leads to K-Heart. In 'Gold Wing', they all sang "Da-da-down-down". In 'Getting old', Eilish's childhood image popped up on screen to make fans smile.

The performance of ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’, a song that warns against climate change with lyrics and a music video, was also impressive. This song is well received by generations. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for this concert will be donated to environmental group REVERB.

Eilish burst out laughing at the enthusiastic response from Korean fans throughout the performance. Thanks for bringing me back. I love Seoul.”

When “Happy Than Ever” was sung at the last minute, clouds floated through the video. Eilish climbed onto the inclined stage and started the last song “Goodbye”. It was as if I was walking on the sky. That’s how the audience felt when I saw the show. Overcoming the grim reality, I felt a sense of release and comfort for a while.

Eilish, whom I met on my first visit to Korea in 2018, said, “Music, I don’t think works as direct healing.” Rather than that, he interpreted it as “a window through which to express emotions.” Eilish proves how emotional expression can develop musical empathy Fans are not fans but themselves. Eilish, who is considered part of humanity, knows how to sing a song that sustains hope by sympathizing with human desperation and limitations, which is the sophisticated Gen Z sense that conveys consolation without comforting it.

Moreover, it is known that a large number of famous stars visited the concert as if reflecting Eilish’s popularity and timeliness, especially global supergroup ‘BTS’ RM (Namjoon Kim), J-Hope and the heroine of Netflix’s “Squid Game”. Eyewitnesses saw Jeong Ho-yeon, etc.

At the same time, heavy rain was forecast that day, but luckily it didn’t pour before and after the show. He started about 17 minutes late. Since noon, the line to buy merchandising (MD) has been long and the iconic Eilish beanie has been sold out early.

Hyundai Card announced in January 2020 that Queen’s ‘Hyundai Card Super Concert’, held for the first time in two years and seven months, has tightened temperature checks, etc. For thorough quarantine, a simple inspection station has been set up outside the venue in case of emergency.