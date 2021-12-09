Why Bitcoin can be an antidote to the historical theft of central banks

The Turkish lira lost over 45% of its value against the dollar this year. In Turkey, inflation rose to a three-year high in November, at 21.3%, but the central bank continues to cut interest rates to meet theorder received by President Erdogan. The local currency savings of the Turks are going up in smoke, but if they were invested in Bitcoin earlier this year, they would now have risen by 120% amid rising prices and strengthening the dollar.

Eh, but Bitcoin is risky. And the fiat coins, the ones we handle every day as if they were pure gold, are we convinced that they are safe? Since the Federal Reserve was created in 1913, the dollar has actually lost about 96% of its value. One dollar back then corresponds to almost 28 dollars today. Reason? Cumulative inflation in the US meanwhile was 2,700%. You will say: “Well, it’s been a long time!”. And why should a currency devalue over the years? Moreover, in the last 40 years alone, the dollar has lost two thirds of its value.

And we are talking about the world reserve currency. Worse has gone to many other currencies. The Italian lira was worth so much paper compared to a few years earlier, that in 1976 Adriano Celentano denounced the phenomenon with the song “Svalutation”. These are the years of double-digit inflation. Purchasing power collapsed under the helpless eyes of consumers. More or less, this has happened and continues to happen everywhere. Even 1,000 euros 50 years ago in Germany (expressed in old German marks) corresponded to over 3,340 euros today. There is no currency that has not lost value over the years.

Bitcoin as a fight against devaluation

This means only one thing: whoever failed to invest in assets at least as high as the price index would have shattered part of his sacrifices. Why should we accept this? And why the central banks do they allow themselves to devalue money without anyone being able to stop them, in contravention of their mandate to maintain price stability? The answer is simple: there are no immediate practical alternatives. Central banks have a monopoly on minting money. No private individual can do it. And they exploit this power to pursue purposes, which most of the time have nothing to do with the common well-being.

Those who have the misfortune of living in countries with paper-based currencies, such as Turkey today, at least take refuge in strong foreign currencies to escape the loss of purchasing power. Now, however, all the inhabitants of the Earth have the possibility to bet also on digital coins elusive from the control of central banks, decentralized and born thanks to the diffusion of technology. It is the phenomenon of the approximately 15,000 “cryptocurrencies” existing today, certainly too many and many of them (99.9%?) Lend themselves to pure scam operations, not surprisingly they are known as “shitcoin”. But Bitcoin cannot be simplistically dismissed as a threat to financial stability. If anything, it is due to the omnipotence of central banks.

Think about it well. If the latter continued as in the past to devalue fiat currencies from year to year through inflation, gradually the man in the street would begin to shift a growing share of his savings into Bitcoin, an asset by its deflationary nature, given that it does not they can “print” at will and, indeed, are subject to a maximum limit set by an algorithm. This would deprive governors of their power to monetize debts and impose losses on the holders of wealth. This is why the media crusade against the crypto market becomes intense at times. It is not a question of protecting citizens from possible risks, but of letting them get trapped in the artfully constructed canvas to gradually rob them of their money without even realizing it.

