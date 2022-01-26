Why Bitcoin could be worth $ 1 million per coin by 2030

ARK Invest, the idea of ​​experienced investor Cathie Wood, has had a tough time in recent months. Flagship fund ARKK has fallen nearly 60% from its all-time high last year, yet Wood and his team of analysts keep focusing on innovative and forward-thinking investments – even when fundamental investments are the dominant ones.

This week it hosted ARK’s “Big Ideas Summit”, and ARK cryptocurrency analyst Yassine Elmandjra supplemented the material with a raucous bitcoin tweet that will be music to the ears of maxi BTCs.

Cathie Wood & ARK Invest: Notorious Bulls

Elmandjra’s tweet, which can be found below, shows how a single BTC unit could hit $ 1M in value, with a couple of main assumptions: The price of a single bitcoin could exceed $ 1 million by 2030.

We are still early. pic.twitter.com/rvja2h2vi5

– Yassine Elmandjra (@yassineARK) January 25, 2022

Let’s take a look at that particular graph to delve into the assumptions being made here, and why they are important:

The key assumption here, of course, is bitcoin’s soaring market capital growth over the next 9 years. In this model, the ARK team is projecting growth from a current market cap of $ 1.1T to a market cap of $ 28.5T. How does this climb? According to an October 2021 report by securities trading group SIFMA, US equity markets have a market cap of around $ 50T – making a market cap of $ 28.5T look like for a not-so-unreasonable global bitcoin market. The Elmandrja chart also states the early breakdown of the assigned use case within the market cap, and its representative contribution towards the price per BTC.

ARKK, the flagship innovation fund behind ARK Invest, has had a tough year after strong success. Can growth stocks and innovative investments turn the tide? | Source: NYSE: ARKK on TradingView.com