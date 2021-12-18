Why Bitcoin could break through $ 50,000 before the end of the year

The first, and still the most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains the top dog in this realm. The king of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin’s directional movements tend to determine the general direction of the cryptocurrency market. Recently, this direction has been downward.

Bitcoin fell from its high of more than $ 68,000 per token seen just last month to $ 46,000 as of December 13. This is good for a drop of more than 30% from its peak, putting this top cryptocurrency in bear market territory.

Sentiment across the cryptocurrency world remains negative right now. Much of this recent shift in negative sentiment has to do with the regulatory outlook for cryptocurrencies in general. China’s bans on crypto mining have had a very negative effect on this proof-of-work protocol. Concerns about the environmental impact of crypto mining then spread to other large jurisdictions, with Kazakhstan recently becoming hostile to mining operations. And the US has also stepped up their questions about the strain crypto mining could put on power grids, as well as the environmental impact of this practice.







Additionally, concerns that Bitcoin may not be a “true” market hedge as some believe are starting to permeate. Often referred to as “digital gold,” Bitcoin has been viewed by many, including ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, as a “low correlation” asset to equities. Whether this is empirically true or not remains to be seen, with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin appearing to be trading in fairly close correlation with risk assets, such as meme stocks, recently.

Santa Claus in the land of cryptocurrencies?

Ho Ho Ho! In the stock markets, a Santa rally (or Santa rally) is something many investors expect every year. Much like getting an annual bonus, relying on investors picking up sweet deals over the holidays and bidding on stocks is something of a tradition.

In cryptocurrency markets, it could be said that the recent rallies we have seen recently suggest that Santa has already been to the land of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, this year has seen a series of surges, with Bitcoin very recently making new all-time highs.

However, should riskier stocks and risk assets across the spectrum experience a Santa rally this year, Bitcoin is likely to be one of the flagship cryptocurrencies to lead the way. Given Bitcoin's size and institutional appeal, along with a number of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have launched this year, fund managers looking for exposure to cryptocurrencies will likely look to Bitcoin first. This is a key catalyst that the Bitcoin bulls point to as a reason to own this token on smaller, but potentially higher, cryptocurrencies right now.

So, can we really expect $ 50,000 in 2021?

Right now, Bitcoin’s faltering momentum is certainly suggesting that a rush to $ 50,000 in the short term may be a longer blow than most crypto investors would like. That said, this is a token that has seen frequent double-digit percentage rallies over the past few weeks. It’s also worth noting that Bitcoin is around 10% below the $ 50,000 mark at the time of writing – a relatively short distance. So, as long as the sentiment shifts even slightly into positive territory, this goal is certainly achievable in the short term.

Regardless, Bitcoin remains a long-term investment for most serious cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It is a token that has been showing a rather robust (albeit volatile) upward trend for more than a decade. Bitcoin holds a unique place in the emerging cryptocurrency market as a technical trend-setter and the store of value by which other digital currencies must be measured.