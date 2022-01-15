Why Bitcoin makes up more than 90% of my investment portfolio – Padovanews

It sounds risky. That’s why I think it’s a suitable financial decision for me.

In July of 2020, I decided to convert my life savings into Bitcoin. To be fair, most of my money was already invested in Bitcoin. What others have seen as an irresponsible financial risk, I have seen as a strategic and well-considered lifestyle choice.

My decision is certainly not for everyone, but for me, bitcoin is as much a strategy to grow my wealth as it is a method of gaining financial freedom and optionality. It enables me to navigate the economic turmoil now and for years to come.

The case of Bitcoin

I’ve been building up the courage to convert my savings entirely into bitcoin for about 4 years now. Once I decided I wanted to make this massive move, I took it slowly and seriously. I did this by learning as much as possible about bitcoin and slowly integrating it into my financial and world view. Rather than getting comfortable with taking more risks, it was a process of using knowledge to change my perception of risk.

A store of value

Having invested in bitcoin since 2015, I have gone through two bear / bull market cycles. This allowed me to see bitcoin grow from $ 200 to $ 20k, back down to $ 3k and then up to $ 69k. I have never sold and have no plans to, although I know that many people have made money trading on platforms like Bitcoin Era. My intention is to keep my value for a long time, not to risk it by trying to time the market. Some will argue whether something with high volatility is a good store of value or not, but to me this point is irrelevant. My time horizon is broad, and the long-term trend appears to be up and to the right. I now see a strong narrative of bitcoin as a store of value taking place at all levels of society (individual, small business, institution, and government, which I will briefly explain below).

A hedge against inflation

Canada has one of the fastest growing real estate markets on the planet. House prices have risen by 375% over the past two decades. Combine this with the two economic disasters that have taken place in my life (2008, 2020) and my prospects of becoming a Canadian homeowner seem slim. These events have reduced my overall confidence and faith in the traditional financial system, only increasing my desire for financial freedom. With inflation at its 40-year high, I found myself in need of an inflation hedge.

My goal is to beat inflation on an annual basis by investing in something that has a reliably limited supply. Bitcoin seems to serve this purpose for me thanks to its monetary policy of exactly 21 million coins. Its supply occurs gradually through the mining process. More than 90% of all bitcoins (18.9 million) have already been mined, and the remaining 2.1 million will be mined over the next 120 years.

The design of bitcoin is such that the inflation rate is automatically cut in half every 4 years, resulting in a final inflation rate of zero. Once the inflation rate is cut in half, it can no longer be raised. When the inflation rate eventually reaches zero, estimated around the year 2140, the total supply of bitcoins in circulation reaches 21 million. This inflation rate “schedule” was set in stone when bitcoin started in 2009, and it cannot be changed. It is because of this design that I believe bitcoin serves as a powerful hedge against inflation in a world of ever-increasing supplies of fiat money.

Because I consider Bitcoin to be low risk

The core of my investment thesis comes down to my time preference. I am not investing to make a quick profit on a quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. I have chosen to keep more than 90% of my money in bitcoin because I am investing for myself 10, 20 and 30 years away. My long time horizon allows me to change my perception of risk for bitcoin from high risk in the short term to low risk in the long term.