Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds felt it was the “perfect time” to have their fourth child

If we had to choose one of the most adorable celebrity couples, we would not hesitate to say that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of them. Since they met on the set of a movie, the actors have given us funny and romantic moments in equal parts. The couple have three children together. – James (7 years old), Inez (5 years old) and Betty (2 years old) – and a few days ago, the ‘Gossip Girl’ actress surprised us posing on a red carpet showing off maternity curves with which he announced that they are expecting their fourth child. As if that were not enough, Blake was also responsible for confirming it on Instagram with a most touching carousel of photos.

Before this unexpected news, several sources have commented to ‘Hollywood Life’ the reasons why the actors have decided that now was the “perfect time” to increase the family. In recent years, Blake has made her directorial debut directing a short film for Taylor Swift’s song ‘All Too Welll’, as well as directing another music video for the singer, ‘I Bet You Think About Me’. A source has reported: “These last few years have been huge for Blake in terms of her career successes. When she finally wrapped up her most recent project, knew it was time to have another baby.

For his part, Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that a year ago he had to remove a polyp which they discovered during a routine colonoscopy which was “a huge wake-up call for him,” another source said. After this event, both Ryan and Blake “realized that they wanted to slow down and enjoy what they had built together. It was then that they decided that now was the time to have another child. They are putting their health, their marriage, and their family before anything else in life. Everything else comes after that.”

We are very happy about this news and that “both are very blessed to have another baby”, as reported by a last source.