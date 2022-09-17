News

Why blank posters have become a form of protest in the UK after the death of Elizabeth II

Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 21 4 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A woman holds a blank piece of paper during protests in Hong Kong.

image source, Getty Images

In recent days, several people have been arrested in the United Kingdom for protesting during official acts on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the proclamation of her successor, King Charles III.

Paul Powlesland is not among them. But this British lawyer was the protagonist of a controversial incident on September 12.

Powlesland says that while holding a blank piece of paper in Parliament Square, the square next to the British Parliament building in London, he was approached by a police officer who asked for his details.

The lawyer, who filmed part of his conversation with the police officer and posted it on Twitter, stated that he was told he would be arrested if he wrote “Not my king” on the blank paper.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 21 4 minutes read

Related Articles

President Guillermo Lasso ordered that a reward be set to locate the suspect in the disappearance of María Belén Bernal | Security | News

4 mins ago

Who is Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the “Boss of Bosses”?

26 mins ago

The Coast Guard closes the ports of Puerto Rico to all marine traffic due to the proximity of Storm Fiona

37 mins ago

Warning issued for storm Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button