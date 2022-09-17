Why blank posters have become a form of protest in the UK after the death of Elizabeth II

Drafting

16 September 2022

In recent days, several people have been arrested in the United Kingdom for protesting during official acts on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the proclamation of her successor, King Charles III.

Paul Powlesland is not among them. But this British lawyer was the protagonist of a controversial incident on September 12.

Powlesland says that while holding a blank piece of paper in Parliament Square, the square next to the British Parliament building in London, he was approached by a police officer who asked for his details.

The lawyer, who filmed part of his conversation with the police officer and posted it on Twitter, stated that he was told he would be arrested if he wrote “Not my king” on the blank paper.

Similar “blank” demonstrations were seen in Edinburgh during the queen’s procession, with no reports of arrests. However, the Powlesland video led the Metropolitan Police From london to declare that the public had a “right to protest”.

“The public has absolutely every right to protest and we have made this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently taking place,” the Metropolitan Police tweeted on September 12.

Satirical resistance?

This is not the first time a blank sheet of paper has been used to protest, but such actions are seen more frequently in countries where authoritarian repression of dissent is common.

For example, in 2019, a young activist in Kazakhstan, Aslan Sagutdinov, was detained by police after taking a blank banner to the central Abay square in the city of Oral, in the west of the country, and holding it up in front of offices. from local authorities.

“I do not participate in a protest and I want to show that they will take me to the police station, even if there is nothing written on my poster and I am not shouting slogans,” the 24-year-old told the press, as can be seen in the following video of the incident .

Katrina Navickas, an expert in the history of protests and collective action at the University of Hertfordshire, in the United Kingdom, pointed out that blank billboard protests follow in the footsteps of other satirical forms of dissent dating back to the 18th century.

“The Chartist democratic movement in the 1840s held silent open-air demonstrations as a protest against local authorities repressing their regular gatherings,” Navickas told the BBC.

(Chartism was a popular labor movement that emerged in the 19th century in the United Kingdom during the Industrial Revolution. Its name derives from a petitions document called the “People’s Charter”).

Navickas recounted that also “in Manchester in 1795 a ‘Thinking Club’ was formed which held silent meetings to protest against laws on ‘seditious meetings’ and democratic groups”.

But protesting with posters without slogans, symbols or even colors that represent a political cause is something that, according to the expert, had not happened in a more recent period of history.

“This appears to be an innovation, albeit in the tradition of the satirical subversion of authority constraints.Navickas added.

Blank billboards have also been seen in Russia for the past two decades, but have become much more common since the invasion of Ukraine in February this year. The Russian authorities have vigorously cracked down on anti-war protests and Until August 17, there had been more than 16,000 arrests in the countryaccording to OVD-Info, a Russian human rights research initiative.

Stories of arrests of protesters with blank signs in various Russian cities have appeared on social media and independent media outlets.

Ironically, an old joke from the Soviet era centers on the arrest of a person handing out blank fliers in Moscow’s Red Square.

Navikas says that this type of protest can be particularly “annoying” to the authorities.

“Like silent protests, it is more difficult for the police to prove that a crime is being committed or that there is an intention to commit a crime,” she said.

“Everyone knows the catchphrase by heart”

The 2020 Hong Kong protests against a new security law imposed by China, which criminalized some pro-democracy slogans, also included blank billboards.

image source, Getty Images Caption, In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters used blank banners during several protests in 2020.

One of the protesters, a man in his 50s, told the Reuters news agency that since “everyone knows the slogans by heart”, there was no need to write them down. The important thing, he added, was to highlight censorship.

“These slogans will always be in my heart and those words will always remain on white paper, which will never disappear,” the man added.

UK concern

All citizens in the UK have the right to peacefully protest.

The rights to freedom of expression and assembly are set out in the European Convention on Human Rights, which was incorporated into British law in 1998 in the Human Rights Act or Human Rights Act.

But there are limits to these rights. Other laws allow police to restrict freedoms when it is necessary and proportionate to do so, particularly to protect public and national security or prevent disorder or crime.

Protesters may be arrested under the Public Order Law or Public Order Act. Section 5 of this act gives the police in England and Wales the power to arrest someone whose behavior is likely to cause “harassment, alarm or distress”. Protesters can also be fined if they are formally accused of this offence.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The police response to some anti-monarchy protests was criticized.

Nevertheless, Civil rights groups have raised concerns over the arrest of anti-monarchist protesters in the UK. One such group, Liberty, said it was “very worrying to see the police asserting their extensive powers in such a harsh and punitive way.”

“Protest is not a gift from the state, it’s a fundamental right,” said Jodie Beck, Liberty’s policy and campaign manager.

At least in the case of Paul Powlesland, the social media outcry against the police response worked.

The lawyer tweeted on September 14 that he and a group of protesters, some carrying blank banners and others bearing anti-monarchy slogans, successfully protested outside the Palace of Westminster.

“Police officers on the ground followed the statement issued by the Metropolitan Police and left us alone. I think this represents a real victory, which was a result of public backlash and pressure,” the lawyer tweeted.