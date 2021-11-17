Why BNL infuriates the unions

All the latest tensions between the banking unions and the BNL top management of the French group Bnp Paribas

The Bnl group (Bnp Paribas) aims at downsizing. In the plans of the bank controlled by the French group there is the desire to outsource as many as 900 workers leading to the closure of branches and administrative offices. Already at the beginning of 2021, 40% of Bnl Finance, specialized in the sale of the fifth, was sold to Poste Italiane while in the last weeks of the year the closing of the sale of 80% of Axepta to a company is expected French, which will lead to the exit of another 110 employees. The unions are on a war footing and promise not to let the company’s “restructuring” plan pass without fighting.

The eight company branches that BNL wants to sell

The French group wants to sell eight company branches. The first – according to the rumors of Startmag – is the banking service platform, the one that deals with Information Technology. Outsourcing involves around 270 people out of a total of around 650 people from the IT Department. The other seven branches belong to the back office and logistics sector. Among the first are: the activities of entering into relations, payment instruments, flows, inheritances and mortgages. One might think that the company, considering each of the offices it intends to sell distinct branches, is trying to comply with the requirements of the legislation that imposes seniority and functional autonomy of each branch before the sale, in the awareness that these activities, now divided into various areas , cannot be a branch. The workers of these seven branches of the back office and logistics – according to the reconstruction of Startmag – they are about 560 out of a total of about 1400 people in the entire back office.

The 10% cut of workers

The company asked the union for help in downsizing the workforce. But the workers’ organizations of Fabi, First Cisl, Fisa Cgil, Uilca and Unisin were very clear on this point. “The union has repeatedly tried to explain clearly and with firm determination, the impossibility of following the company on the idea of ​​expelling from the perimeter of the group 10% of the workforce divided into 8 small sectors all to be verified in their functionality and autonomy and of which even today, only a nebulous information has been provided, mostly numerical and geographical – the trade unionists write in a note, underlining that the company is economically prosperous -. A company that in the Emphatic presentation by CEO Goitini listed a number of very positive data that place the group at the top in terms of profitability and efficiency, gave hope to keep the promise of returning to the workers, the true architects of the results, the fruit of the many sacrifices made in recent years “

The dismemberment of BNL

What the trade unions fear is the dismemberment of the company by folding it for the purpose of the pursuit of profit. The industrial plan, according to the note from the unions, “bundles services and workers (to which others would surely follow) to sell them to industrial companies, reducing the banks to a reserve in danger of extinction, a prelude to a penalizing impact on the whole group, including the network, which has heavy repercussions in terms of mobility, demotion, professionalism, increased responsibility following the announced reorganization “.

Tommaso Vigliotti (Unisin): “We are one step away from the abyss”

Very worried he is Tommaso Vigliotti, the national secretary of Unisin. “We are at the breaking point and one step away from the abyss, from the point of no return – explains a Startmag – Declaring that the IT people must necessarily be sold and that for those in the back office other solutions are onerous or difficult to use is equivalent to a declaration of war – says the trade unionist -. The trade unions are ready to start a cycle of assemblies and to take all the initiatives to counter this wicked project. Now it is up to the bank and its partners to assess whether the road that looms on the horizon is made up of permanent trade union conflict and of robust labor disputes, is what they really intend to pursue “.

Critique of trade unions on the quality of industrial relations

The unions complain about the setbacks made by the quality of industrial relations. “Other than the” concertation “proposed by the CEO to the trade unions and transmitted to the workers, we read in the note -. Today this word remains meaningless and it sounds a lot like a real provocation ”. The trade unions complain about the closure by the BNL group to dialogue in order to keep all the workers in the company. The natural consequence is the state of agitation and, last resort, the judicial dispute. “To date we see no other alternatives than the capillary information assemblies of the staff of the whole group, including the network, the eventual proclamation of a state of agitation and the inevitable recourse to a judicial dispute – concludes the note – which would involve the workers and the trade union as well as the refusal by the trade union to continue to have relations and / or sign agreements or industrial plans penalizing workers with a group that makes the denial of dialogue the only means of fake negotiation “.