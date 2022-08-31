Why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Second Movie Together Didn’t Go Well

ads

In 2015, the co-stars of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” reunited on screen again for “By the Sea,” a marriage drama written and directed by Angelina Jolie. The duo play a married couple who try to make amends by going on vacation to France, but become obsessed with the sex lives of their young neighbors and resort to spying on them, according to The Guardian. In doing so, their own traumas come to light. It was less than a year after that film was released that Brad Pitt and Jolie called it quits. By 2017, Jolie revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Award Chatter” podcast (via W Magazine) that she made the film because she “thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. She somehow was, and in some way we learned some things ».

Jolie went on to explain that “there was a heaviness” behind the scenes, though not because of the film’s dark theme. After they fell silent, she noted that they were “dealing” with “something,” without going into detail. However, she did talk about the transformative power of filmmaking when going through a tough time. “Whatever it was maybe [making the film together] we didn’t resolve certain things, but we communicated something that we needed to communicate with each other,” he said.