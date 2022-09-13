Why Brad Pitt applauded Ana de Armas in Venice

The 50 tallest celebrities will make you feel very small

As you know, if you are a follower of Ana de Armas or the history of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, you will know all the commotion generated by the trailer for ‘Blonde’, the Netflix film about the life of the interpreter, based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates. If not, a brief summary: after the first photos of Ana de Armas embodying Marilyn Monroe and the praise they received, the same did not happen with moving images (and with audio, wow). Apparently, there was criticism regarding Ana’s accent, which is of Cuban origin. Some entities and personalities defended it, but even so, the debate is still open.

Well, precisely Brad Pitt is one of the defenders of the actress. The actor and businessman is also a producer of the feature film, and attended its presentation at the Venice Film Festival along with the cast. Previously, the media Entertainment Tonight interviewed her, in which she declared that Ana had been key to making the film a reality (they also cast Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain, among other women), and it took 10 years to give with the perfect actress. ‘Wow’!

It goes without saying how proud Brad Pitt (and the entire team) is of this election, which, by the way, opens on September 23. And hence her applause when Ana paraded down the carpet, which by her gestures, we understand, was not expected.

How cute! ‘Psss’: record more photos of Ana playing Marilyn here, you’re going to freak out!

Getty Images

Getty Images

