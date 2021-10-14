Why Britney Spears deleted her Instagram profile

Since yesterday, those who have tried to type Britney Spears on Instagram have not found the most famous profile and that was enough to alert the fans: what happened to Britney again? The pop star has been eliminated from social media for some time, but are you indulging in a well-deserved detox from the internet or due to some nefarious event? Many followers who were worried about the sudden disappearance, but immediately the response of the singer came via Twitter.

“Don’t worry folks … I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon” has reassured all Britney Spears. Here then is that her disappearance is nothing more than a pre-honeymoon with her boyfriend Sam Ashgari.

Because Britney Spears deleted her Instagram profile today

Only two days ago the couple had published the photos announcing their engagement on their respective social networks. Together since 2016, the two have finally found the right moment to say “Yes” and plan the wedding, also thanks to the end of the legal mentoring of Jamie Spears (who filed the signature in court last week).

This social break is therefore to be taken only as good news even if, let’s face it, we will miss Britney’s ballets in pure early 2000s style. Surely the singer’s Instagram profile has a unique mood which, confirms the artist’s social media manager, Cassie Peterey, is curated entirely by Britney. As the SMM tells a Page Six: “Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram. She finds Google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes and everything else on her own. Nobody is suggesting those things to her. She usually edits herself. the videos”. Then, most likely, after this romantic break, Britney Spears will return to regain the title of queen of social media.

