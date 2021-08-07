Why Britney Spears’ father still refused to give up the singer’s legal guardianship

The legal and media battle between Britney Spears and her father Jamie, the pop star’s legal guardian, continues. In recent days, in fact, the singer’s new lawyer had asked the judge for an urgent hearing to re-discuss, once again, the revocation of Jamie as guardian of his assistant, which the latter denied.

Britney Spears (Getty Images)

The legal and media battle between Britney Spears and her father James continues, legal guardian of the pop star. In recent days, in fact, the singer’s new lawyer had asked the judge for an urgent hearing to re-discuss, once again, the revocation of Jamie as guardian of his assistant, to which the man responded with a statement, filed in court, in which he says that there is no reason to revoke his guardianship since the man would have “diligently and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate without any stain” according to as confirmed by the document.

To the battle with his daughter, who in recent months has begun more and more vehemently to ask that the father no longer manage his life, there was an argument with the lawyer Jodi Montgomery, appointed by the Court to oversee the decisions made by James on the life of his daughter. Britney Spears’ father, in fact, would have written in the document that a few days ago she had received a call from the lawyer, upset about the singer’s mental health condition. A phone call whose contents and interpretation was disputed by Montgomery who said that James would manipulate the meaning of that chat to take advantage of it in court.

The accusations made by Britney Spears between June and July they would have led his new lawyer Matthew Rosengart to demand the removal of his father, also accusing him of having made choices “regarding forced medical care and therapy, improper medical care and limitations on personal rights”. He accuses that the singer’s father sent back to the sender, explaining that often the responsibility for these choices was not his but Montgomery’s. In short, now that of the legal protection of Britney Spears, which has been going on since 2008 and forces her to important limitations both in private and public life, is a topic that is becoming increasingly thorny and that sees various actors in the field who from time to time accuse each other.

Spears father would say that in the call Montgomery looked upset and he would have said that the singer “was not taking her medications promptly or correctly, did not listen to the recommendations of her medical team and even refused to see some of her doctors. Ms. Montgomery said she was very concerned about the direction my daughter was heading in and asked directly for my help to deal with these issues.” And while Montgomery said he was concerned about his daughter’s mental health, he also explained that his fear also depends on James’ influence in his life: “Having his father Jamie Spears continue to serve as his conservative instead of a neutral professional trustee is having a serious impact on Ms Spears’ mental health.” The concern expressed by the lawyer was that “forcing Ms. Spears to testify or have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.” Or ball winger passes once again to the judge: the hearing to re-discuss the role of James is set for September 29, unless the judge chooses to anticipate it.