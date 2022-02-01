Why BTC could go up again

Bitcoin is attempting to break up above the $ 38,800 resistance zone against the US dollar. BTC could continue to rally unless it manages to stay above $ 37,400.

Bitcoin started a new rise and was able to break through the $ 38,000 resistance zone.

The price is now trading above $ 37,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There has been a break above an important bearish trend line with resistance near $ 37,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data provided by Kraken).

The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear move above the $ 38,800 resistance zone.

The price of Bitcoin begins a new rise

Bitcoin’s price corrected below the $ 38,000 pivot level. BTC was also trading below $ 37,000, but bulls were active near $ 37,650. A low near $ 36,667 formed and the price started a new rise. There was a clear move above the $ 37,500 resistance zone and the 100-hour simple moving average. Furthermore, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $ 37,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

The pair has broken out of the $ 38,000 resistance zone. A high has formed near $ 38,786, and bitcoin is now facing a major resistance near the $ 38,800 zone. It is currently trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the low of $ 36,667 to the high of $ 38,786. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $ 38,500 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $ 38,800 zone. A clear move above the $ 38,800 zone could push the price higher. The next key resistance is near the $ 39,500 zone. If the bulls manage to break out of the $ 39,500 level, the price could possibly break out of the $ 40,000 resistance zone.

Limited risks in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to initiate a new rise above $ 38,800, a downward correction may begin. Immediate bearish support is near the $ 38,000 zone.

First major support is seen near the $ 37,750 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the low of $ 36,667 to $ 38,786. A break down below the $ 37,500 support zone can possibly push the price towards the $ 37,000 support zone.