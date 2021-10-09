Why buy Bitcoin now that it has hit $ 54,000? – Montecarlonews.it

Bitcoin always manages to surprise us, both positively as in this case and negatively as when it drops in value suddenly.

There are many dreams of traders who want invest in Bitcoin, especially whenever we witness these changes in value.

But all this gives us hope that buying Bitcoin is still a good investment, today more than ever Bitcoin has given us a dream, increasing in value beyond last February 16th, when it seemed to have reached its maximum peak. As we now know, cryptocurrencies vary their value mostly thanks to external events, such as a public statement by a government or a tweet and in this the King is always him, ElonMusk. The Tesla owner tweeted a message in favor of Bitcoin mobilizing the market in a second.

As with any self-respecting domino effect, following the ElonMusk message, other cryptocurrencies also moved accordingly, for example Ethereum or Shiba.

In addition to these statements, many are wondering what is behind the rise of Bitcoin, below we will try to explain what happened.

Why has Bitcoin made us dream again?

For some time now there have been many changes for Bitcoin, just think of El Salvador or China which has banned cryptocurrency transactions. But there is not only this because some analysts and financial representatives had stated that the really positive and the recovery of Bitcoin were in close correlation with the statements of the president of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, where the subject of Stablecoins was addressed.

Definitely to be able to understand how Bitcoin can change in value it is necessary to be fully informed. Some analysts have upped the ante, stating that Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 by the end of 2021.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are so volatile that even a single statement can make them grow in an instant or sink them for weeks, making this asset increasingly unpredictable and loved at the same time.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

With this exponential growth, many traders are wondering how to invest in Bitcoin in the right way, below is an overview of the most feasible and concrete ways.

How to buy Bitcoin without being scammed

Buying online, whether it is Bitcoin or clothes is always an unknown factor, which is why you must always be very careful.

To buy Bitcoin it is necessary to rely on platforms that allow us to buy, sell, or trade, these platforms are called exchanges. Exchanges, however, do not enjoy the regulations that trading brokers have, such as the xtb platform (read the opinions on Bassilo.it xtb).

Trading itself is different to buying bitcoins with exchanges.

In fact, in trading on Bitcoin you will not go to buy anything, but you can speculate on price changes.

Therefore, the trader who chooses trading will be less exposed to changes in value, and will also be able to take advantage of the financial leverage, stop loss and take profit.

But that’s not all because online trading is a system regulated by European and world standards, furthermore all investments and platforms that provide these services are supervised by control bodies such as CONSOB or subject to the strict rules of CySEC.

Having said this, to invest in Bitcoins without being scammed it is necessary to use only regulated platforms, verifying their veracity.

CONSOB has drawn up some fundamental rules to help traders struggle in the world of the web, the main ones being listed below:

● Before registering on a site, check that it is real, that the company really exists and that all deposit and withdrawal methods are clear and known;

● Be wary of platforms that fill you with messages and emails.

Unfortunately, online scams, especially when entering the trading and cryptocurrency sector, are many, but by following some practical advice it will be easy to circumvent them.

Source: CONSOB

What are the other cryptocurrencies worth investing in?

The web is full of cryptocurrencies, some are better known and others are truly niche. Each cryptocurrency has a similar system in itself but different in transaction speed and so on, new cryptocurrencies are born every day for which it is worth investing.

Among the less expensive and less known cryptocurrencies that can however be an interesting investment we find the following:

● Cardano;

● To tie;

● XPR;

● Solana.

These 4 cryptocurrencies have a very low value, certainly nothing to do with Bitcoin, but not for this reason to be discarded.

Returning to Bitcoin, we just have to wait to find out if the predictions of many analysts are real or not.