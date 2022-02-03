why buy it (and why not) at Fantacalcio

The winter transfer market session revolutionized the Fiorentina squad. The purple team lost Dusan Vlahovic, who passed to his long-time rival Juventus, and has decided to focus on Arthur Cabral to close this season in the best possible way but also for the future. Will the former Basel striker not make the Serbian regret it? We will see in the coming weeks, but he is certainly a very interesting player also from a fantasy football perspective.
Who is Arthur Cabral
Arthur Cabral, born in Linz on April 25, 1998, is a Brazilian footballer. Having grown up in the youth teams of Cearà and Palmeiras, he had his exploit in 2018 with the Cearà shirt when he scored 18 goals in one season. In 2019 he moved to Palmeiras, a club in which, however, he was only passing through before arriving at Basel. After almost three seasons in Switzerland, he has now come to compete in a competitive league like Serie A. He is a player who has done very well in recent seasons and scored an enormous amount of goals. We’ll see if he can confirm himself in Serie A with the Fiorentina shirt …
The role of Arthur Cabral
Arthur Cabral is a central striker with an excellent physique with which he can easily win tackles with defenders. This is a player who is listed accordingly as A at the Fantasy Football Classic and Pc at the Mantra. We are talking about a very fast forward with the ball and chain who has a great shot from distance. With his good technique he manages to “duet” in the strait with his teammates and get out of complicated situations with the ball and chain. Despite being a very young player, he has already shown in recent seasons that he can hurt opposing defenses with a complete repertoire: with both feet, head and distance. Pay attention to his talent: we are perhaps in front of the most interesting striker who landed in Serie A in the winter market.
Why buy Arthur Cabral at Fantasy Football
We are talking about a young striker, but already very successful in Europe. He arrives at Fiorentina perhaps at the best moment of his career and is called to score immediately so as not to make Dusan Vlahovic regret. He is a very strong attacker from a physical point of view who could do well with the purple shirt and, consequently, also at Fantasy Football. He should be the owner in the attack of the Italian coach and, if he settles well in the Viola team, then the goals could arrive in clusters also in this second half of the season. If you want to get him in the repair auction, however, be prepared to spend: he will probably be the highest paid player of the entire auction.
Why not buy Arthur Cabral at Fantasy Football
He is a very interesting striker, but who is in his first experience in a competitive league like Serie A. If that weren’t enough, Cabral at Fiorentina is called to make people forget Vlahovic’s farewell. A difficult task for any striker who will arrive in the near future to wear the purple shirt considering the impact and performance of the Serbian striker in recent months. Also not to be underestimated is the presence of an experienced striker like Piatek: at the moment Cabral should be the owner, but who knows in the coming weeks. Watch out for the competition from the former Milan striker who, in the long run, could snatch more than a few ownership from Cabral. So be careful if you bet everything on the new Fiorentina striker: as the only “strong” point of reference in the advanced department it could be an immense gamble.
Arthur Cabral: the statistics
Born in 1998, Arthur Cabral arrives at Fiorentina after the three seasons spent with the Basel shirt. At the age of 24, the Brazilian striker wants to show that he is ready to play in a competitive league such as Serie A. In total we are talking about a footballer with 141 professional matches, where among other things he also scored 69 goals. It should be emphasized, however, that in the last two and a half seasons with the Basel shirt he has scored as many as 46 goals in 77 appearances. An impressive average-goal that convinced Fiorentina to focus on his profile for the post-Vlahovic.