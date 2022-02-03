why buy it (and why not) at Fantacalcio

Why not buy Arthur Cabral at Fantasy Football

He is a very interesting striker, but who is in his first experience in a competitive league like Serie A. If that weren’t enough, Cabral at Fiorentina is called to make people forget Vlahovic’s farewell. A difficult task for any striker who will arrive in the near future to wear the purple shirt considering the impact and performance of the Serbian striker in recent months. Also not to be underestimated is the presence of an experienced striker like Piatek: at the moment Cabral should be the owner, but who knows in the coming weeks. Watch out for the competition from the former Milan striker who, in the long run, could snatch more than a few ownership from Cabral. So be careful if you bet everything on the new Fiorentina striker: as the only “strong” point of reference in the advanced department it could be an immense gamble.