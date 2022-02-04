why buy it (and why not) at Fantacalcio

Why not buy Jovane Cabral at Fantasy Football?

The fact remains that if you decide to don’t buy Jovane Cabral at Fantasy Football, surely it won’t be a drama. He arrives to be deputy property, but we are not so convinced that in the absence of the biancoceleste 17 he acts as a center forward. Pedro could do the False Nueve and Jovane remain on the bench, as often happened also with Muriqi. It takes time to emerge with someone like Sarri, which is why we expect it may take several weeks before we see him on the pitch, especially as a starter. There are alternatives, he has been arriving for several months in which he has played little and the characteristics are those of a player who was of little use to Sarri at the moment. In short, all the conditions lead to a disappointing performance from now until the end of the season.