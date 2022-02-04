why buy it (and why not) at Fantacalcio

Arrived at Lazio to be the deputy building, he could turn out to be a pleasant surprise also at Fantasy Football. Obviously, however, pay attention to the timing and all the pros and cons of the case: Jovane Cabral hopes for consecration and a qualitative leap for his career. Will he succeed?
Who is Jovane Cabral
Jovane Eduardo Borges Cabral, born in Assomada on June 14, 1998, is a Cape Verdean footballer, Lazio striker on loan from Sporting Lisbon. He arrived in the Sporting youth academy at the age of 16, coming from Grémio Nhágar, the Cape Verdean club where he has been playing since the age of 10, remaining 6 seasons, he made his debut with team B in 2016. A year later, he was promoted to first team, only to return a few months later again to the Under 19. From 2018 he becomes a player of the main team, but he is not a starter. He plays when he can, shows off and lives his best season between 2020 and 2021 with 8 goals in 29 appearances, also winning the Portuguese championship. On January 31, 2022, the last day of the winter transfer market, he transferred to Lazio on loan for six months with the right to redeem.
The role of Jovane Cabral
He is not a center forward as one might think, first of all. Arrived as Deputy Immobile, he has different characteristics from the classic first striker. However, he is a footballer with good technique and this could please Maurizio Sarri. The fact remains that at Fantasy Football the role of covane Cabral is attacking, while the Mantra will be listed as pure A. He is not to be considered a starter, without a shadow of a doubt, but he could be useful in the Biancocelesti rotations from here until the end of the season.
Why buy Jovane Cabral at Fantasy Football?
Mostly it could think about buying Jovane Cabral at Fantasy Football for one to place a bet at the base price. He will not be the owner, it could take time to settle in and get into Sarri’s mechanisms: there are more cons than pros, but in numerous leagues his purchase could still prove to be intriguing, always at a low price. Perhaps in emergency situations or for turnover, he could be given a chance in affordable matches, even if he did not start as a starter. It has the characteristics to hurt opponents even during the race in progress, which is why we expect it to be useful on some occasions.
Why not buy Jovane Cabral at Fantasy Football?
The fact remains that if you decide to don’t buy Jovane Cabral at Fantasy Football, surely it won’t be a drama. He arrives to be deputy property, but we are not so convinced that in the absence of the biancoceleste 17 he acts as a center forward. Pedro could do the False Nueve and Jovane remain on the bench, as often happened also with Muriqi. It takes time to emerge with someone like Sarri, which is why we expect it may take several weeks before we see him on the pitch, especially as a starter. There are alternatives, he has been arriving for several months in which he has played little and the characteristics are those of a player who was of little use to Sarri at the moment. In short, all the conditions lead to a disappointing performance from now until the end of the season.
Jovane Cabral, the statistics
In career Jovane Cabral has worn the shirts of Gremio Nhagar, Sporting Lisbon and now Lazio. For the 1998 class we are talking about a total of 136 games among professionals with 24 goals and 20 assists. He made his debut in the Champions League where he played 3 games and in the Europa League where he has 10 appearances with even 2 goals and 1 assist. In his career he collected 17 yellow cards, but only one red card.