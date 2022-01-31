why buy it (and why not) at Fantacalcio

A new star, named Marko Lazetic, has joined Milan and Fantasy Football. We are talking about a class of 2004 and consequently a very young player, ready to make the leap in quality, but willing, especially in the first months, to learn as much as possible from two giants of the role like Ibrahimovic and Giroud. He will try to carve out space in this season finale: his qualities are enormous, we’ll see if we can admire them, even if only slightly, in this second part of the championship.
Who is Marko Lazetic
Marko Lazetic is a forward, born on January 22, 2004 in Serbia. We are talking about a very skilled striker, physically well structured but also technically gifted. At times he remembers the first Ibrahimovic and what better adventure for him than that at Milan, in the presence of the great Zlatan. In November 2020, at 16 years and 10 months, he made his debut in the first team with the Red Star. After a good season at Graficar Belgrade, he completed his transfer to Milan on January 27, 2022, where he signed a contract valid until June 2026.
The role of Marko Lazetic
Marko Lazetic is a center forward, still immature and could not be otherwise given the young age, but certainly with great qualities. A very important prospect that Milan has taken by burning up the competition: an important player who in some respects recalls Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the beginning. Well structured physically, gifted with technical quality, good at one-on-one and able to both escape deeply and tie the game together. He has shown it in his only two experiences in professional football so far and he will try to bring out this also with Milan. At Fantacalcio he is naturally listed as an attacker at Classic and Pc at Mantra.
Why buy Marko Lazetic at Fantacalcio
Buy Marko Lazetic at Fantasy Football it is a bet for strong hearts. Those who love these niche purchases and participate in very numerous leagues, could be teased by the enormous talent of the class of 2004 and put a credit on him. Taking it at the base price is a must, with the hope that it can make its way right away. Lazetic took the place of Pellegri and, as happened to the current Torino forward, he could have a couple of chances in conjunction with other factors: on all of them maybe physical problems for both Giroud and Ibrahimovic at the same time, perhaps in an affordable match in the shadow of San Siro. It would be a purchase based only on that possible opportunity, but we have to understand if it will arrive.
Why not buy Marko Lazetic at Fantacalcio
As mentioned earlier, it’s hard to expect to see the guy continuously. For this reason mainly you shouldn’t buy Marko Lazetic at Fantasy Football, as you would risk finding yourself with a striker with a practically no fixed rating. The competition from Ibrahimovic and Giroud is too looming for him and even if both are injured at the same time, it cannot be excluded that Pioli may decide to bet on Rebic as the first striker, as already happened at the beginning of the season. In short, by betting on the 2004 class, you could seriously risk totally wasting a slot in your attacking pool: in leagues from 10 participants down, it is not even to be taken into consideration.
Marko Lazetic, the statistics
For someone who has only had two seasons as a pro to date, there isn’t much to say. Up to this point in his career Marko Lazetic has collected 48 appearances in total between Red Star and Graficar Belgrade, where he also scored 13 goals. From a disciplinary point of view, he does not seem to be particularly inclined to cards: 9 yellow cards and 0 red cards.