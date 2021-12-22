Why buy Ripple (XRP)? Here are the reasons that make it affordable

Buying Ripple XRP means buying one different cryptocurrency than all the others. In fact, there are some important characteristics such as speed, but not only that, which make it a unique blockchain of its kind.

The first big difference between Ripple and other Crypto is precisely the type of platform. While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and many others are based on decentralized projects, the Ripple platform is not completely classified as decentralized, nor totally centralized.

So let’s see in detail all the features that make Ripple difficult to “label” compared to all other DeFi projects, but above all what makes buying Ripple XRP particularly affordable.

Speed ​​of Ripple transactions

Ripple was designed for transfer money around the world quicklyexactly like credit cards. In fact, XRP is capable of processing up to 1500 transactions per second, with an average approval time of 3-5 seconds.

This is a much lower speed than that required for transactions with other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum which takes about 13 seconds and Bitcoin which can take up to 10 minutes to authorize.

In addition to speed, Ripple can also count on a full recognition globallywhich makes it an excellent alternative also for traders working on an international scale.

Ripple accounting system

All major cryptocurrencies have an accounting system that allows you to monitor the movement of each individual currency. This kind of verification is obtained thanks to the verifiers on the network, called nodes, which confirm:

if the transaction is legitimate

if the payer is the legitimate owner of the coins with which he is trying to pay

In the case of Ripple it is sufficient that even only 80% of the nodes give the ok, to have the transaction confirmed.

It is a control system that allows you to perform transfers more smoothly and in real timebut which does not use a system that requires the unanimous consent of all nodes, a feature that makes a blockchain secure.

Why buy Ripple XRP

Unlike other coins, Ripple cannot be mined in fact it destroys the coins with each validated transaction.

As for the platform, it is natural to ask: Is Ripple a centralized or decentralized platform? Ripple is both.

It is a centralized platform as regards protocols and acceptance on the network, while it is decentralized as regards the methods of validating transactions.

The combination of both centralized and centralized protocols is precisely what allows it to hold real-time money transfer systems which are trusted by banks around the world.

Final Notes

Ripple products are extremely practical, widely recognized and purpose-built to trade quickly and efficiently.

Over time, however, they have proved to be a tool highly volatile. This means that they are capable of generating truly substantial gains for traders, but at the same time exposing them to significant losses.

