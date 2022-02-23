Why Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles did not have children together

Camilla Parker Bowles and the Prince carlos They met in 1970 during a polo match and quickly developed a good friendship, since she was in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles, an officer in the British Army. Nobody knew at the time that it was the beginning of one of the most controversial love stories of all time.

Love arose when they were friends and their romance began when the 23-year-old Camilla Shand separated from Andrew Parker Bowles. The relationship with Prince carloswho was 22 years old, did not attract attention since the heir to the throne had a reputation as a “womanizer” and they used to photograph him with many women.

The alert came to the British Crown when they realized that the Prince was deeply in love and wanted to get married. Camilla Shand was not a profile worthy of a royal because she was not a virgin and had already had a partner, which is why Queen Elizabeth II sent her husband’s uncle, Luis Mountbatten, to separate them from her.

Camilla Parker Bowles and young Prince Charles. Source: CNN.

The man was a great reference for Charles and he always listened to him. Realizing that he indeed had very deep feelings for the young woman, he sent him to pursue a naval career away from United Kingdom and to keep them away.

Camilla Shand knew then that the royal family did not want them together and while the Prince carlos was out, decided to marry Andrew Parker Bowles. From him she took his surname, as it is known to this day, and they had two sons: Laura and Tom.

Returning from his naval career and learning of his ex-girlfriend’s marriage, grief washed over Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son. However, he knew that he should continue with the Crown and that is how he decided to marry Diana Spencera young woman of the British nobility, with whom she had William, the future king of England, and Harry.

They were married in 2005. Source: Instagram @clarencehouse.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles: a forbidden love

Both were lovers for many years and everyone in the royal family knew it. Lady Di confirmed that they were still seeing each other behind her back long before they were married and her marriage was marked by misfortune from the beginning, when Prince Charles invited Camilla Parker Bowles to the wedding

In the mid-1990s, Diana of Wales could not continue to tolerate infidelity and finally Queen Elizabeth II decided that the best thing was a divorce. Carlos and Camilla were able to enjoy their love without being hidden although it earned them the rejection of the whole society.

Why didn’t Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles have children together?

After the death of Lady Di in 1997, Camilla Parker Bowles became the unofficial companion of the Prince carlos at all public events. Finally, in 2005 and after 30 years of romance, Queen Elizabeth II accepted the marriage and the couple married at Windsor Town Hall on April 9 of the same year.

Camilla and Carlos never had children together and it is possibly due to her age: when she got married she was 58 years old and he was 57 years old. After their marriage finally today, both of them can enjoy the love that was forbidden to them in their youth.

How do you think the crown acted in the case of the Prince carlos?