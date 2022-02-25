Why can’t Trump stop praising Putin? (Analysis)

5 things: Trump calls Putin a ‘genius’ 2:32

(CNN) — Donald Trump can’t help it.

Time and time again this week, as Russia massed forces along Ukraine’s borders and then invaded on Wednesday night, the former US president found time to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with conservative radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly praised Putin for his Ukraine strategy.

“I went yesterday and there was a TV screen, and I said, ‘This is great.’ Putin declares a large part of Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it independent,” Trump said. “Oh, that’s wonderful.”

Later in that same interview, Trump had this to say: “Putin now says, ‘It’s independent,’ a big part of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to come in and be a peacemaker.”

Then on Wednesday night, Trump sounded a very similar note while speaking at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

“They say, ‘Trump said Putin is smart.’ I mean, he’s taking over a country with two dollars’ worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country, really a very, very big place, a big piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking in,” Trump told the crowd, according to a recording of the event.

Politically, this seems crazy. Praising a Russian invasion, with absolutely zero provocation, is not the kind of thing American politicians do. Since the Cold War, the United States has viewed Russia with great skepticism, understanding that the country had expansionist tendencies that could unbalance the delicate peace that has existed since World War II.

Trump and his praise for authoritarian leaders 1:44

So why is Trump praising Putin? For Trump, everything, and I mean everything, is transactional. There is no right or wrong. There’s just, can you do this or not, and what does it give you compared to what it costs you? In Trump’s worldview, might makes right. If you can take something, you should. Being perceived as strong, in your own country and in the world, is all that matters.

We saw that sentiment play out many times during the Trump presidency.

Earlier this year, when he endorsed Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban for reelection, Trump praised him for doing a “wonderful and powerful job protecting Hungary” and touted him as a “strong leader.”

On China’s President Xi Jinping, Trump has said: “I like President Xi very much. I consider him a friend and… but I like him very much. I have gotten to know him very well. He is a strong gentleman, isn’t he? Anyone who… is a strong guy, a tough guy.”

Of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump offered this: “President Erdogan: He’s tough, but I get along with him.”

And Trump has also praised Putin in the past for the iron control with which he governs. “The man has a very tight grip on a country,” Trump said of the Russian president in 2016. “Now, it’s a very different system and I don’t like the system, but certainly in that system he has been a leader. Much more than our president has been a leader.”

Trump’s attraction to authoritarian rulers is well established. He likes the idea that they do what they want when they want, and damn the naysayers who question them.

Given all that, no one should be surprised that Trump is praising Putin, even as Russia’s president stirs up conflict in Europe. It is what Trump seems to believe. Which is pretty scary.