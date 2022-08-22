Why can’t you always throw AA batteries in the trash?

Coca-Cola adheres the cap to the bottle to “recycle them together” 1:00

(CNN Business) — It is very likely that you are not disposing of your AA batteries correctly. But it may not be your fault.

There is no shortage of conflicting messages about what to do with dead alkaline batteries, which include AA, AAA, C, D and 9-volt batteries. Governments and battery manufacturers do not have consistent and clear policies to phase out the alkaline batteries that power many of our small electrical devices such as remote controls, flashlights, clocks and toys. They even differ depending on where you live.

Typical alkaline batteries like AAs include steel, zinc, manganese, potassium and graphite, according to Energizer, which sells alkaline batteries. Energy is generated when zinc and manganese interact.

Manganese is an essential nutrient, but at high levels it can cause adverse health effects. Former manganese miners and smelters have suffered permanent neurological damage. With any battery there is a risk of chemicals leaching into soil, surface water and groundwater. Contaminated water and crops can cause diseases such as cancer. But alkaline batteries are not especially toxic compared to other types of batteries.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes that in most communities, batteries can be safely thrown away. But he recommends sending alkaline batteries like AAs to a battery recycler. This does not necessarily mean that you can throw the batteries in your usual recycling container.

One big exception is California, which classifies batteries as hazardous waste. The state says they are dangerous because of the toxic and corrosive metals and materials they contain. Residents are instructed to take AA batteries and all batteries to a hazardous waste disposal facility. No other state classifies batteries as hazardous waste. But some local governments require AA batteries to be recycled and have programs to do so.

The District of Columbia directs residents to drop off AA batteries for recycling at a designated location, but not in their recycling bins. Seattle residents are encouraged to take their AA batteries to hazardous waste facilities.

“Throwing a handful of batteries in the trash may not seem like a big deal, but it adds up: About 180,000 tons of batteries are thrown away in the United States each year,” the city warns.

Other places like Chicago refuse to accept alkaline batteries at recycling facilities.

Major metropolitan areas a couple of hours away can have very different policies. Austin, Texas advises that batteries should never be thrown into dumpsters or street trash. Houston, Texas says batteries can be thrown in the trash. Some stores, such as Home Depot, state that alkaline batteries can be disposed of in regular trash.

Many places that ask for AA batteries to be thrown in the trash say it’s reasonable because they no longer contain mercury following a 1996 law. (Mercury was previously in batteries to help prevent corrosion.) The 1996 law also led to the creation of Call 2 Recycle, a non-profit organization originally created by battery manufacturers, which provides consumers with battery recycling options.

What to do with the batteries is also not necessarily clear if the manufacturers are consulted. Duracell encourages customers to check local and state regulations, as well as check recycling options.

Amazon sells AA batteries under its Basics line of products that feature a receptacle symbol with a large X over it, which looks like it could be a trash can, or a recycling bin.

The crossed-out symbol means the product should be disposed of separately from household waste and typical recycling bins, according to Amazon spokeswoman Betsy Harden.

Harden added that Amazon recommends following EPA and local regulations.