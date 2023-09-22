Why Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Was Important to ‘Dumb Money’

Courtesy of TIFF

The most important song to tell Craig Gillespie’s story in “Dumb Money” is Cardi B’s 2020 hit, “WAP.”

Set in 2021, the film follows a group of common man stock traders who take on Wall Street giants. “We had a very special time period where it was really important to the writers because that was the GameStop moment,” says music supervisor Susan Jacobs.

Paul Dano plays Keith Gill aka Roaring Kitty, a family man who follows stocks as a hobby and gains a large number of followers. Seth Rogen is hedge fund manager Gabe Plotkin, who hears about an inexplicable sudden rise in GameStop shares and aims to get to the bottom of it. Jacobs knew she wanted at least three recognizable songs. “I wanted something that would set us back in COVID and that time,” she says. Their challenge was how to design a soundtrack within a limited budget. “I had to figure out how to get three songs and figure out the rest.”

Find out that’s exactly what Jacobs did. She knew the music surrounding the hedgefund characters would be loud: “Cardi B, Drake and Megan Thee Stallion.”

“I started calling my favorite hip-hop producers.” She adds, “It’s a story of David and Goliath, and I needed songs to create a movement.”

“It’s a collaboration between artists,” Jacobs says of how she found “WAP.” “It was about making people understand the story and the visuals.”

Trying to secure “Savage” proved to be a challenge: “It was important to the story. It was in the script because that was the big TikTok dance at the time. But we couldn’t license any Megan Thee Stallion masters at the time. Because they were having legal issues. “They were frozen.” However, Megan gave permission for the production to use the song.

With this, Jacobs turned to Mark Baston, producer of Alicia Keys, Jay-Z and 50 Cent. “We created a new version of that song, but that was the most challenging because we wanted to do justice to it and make a great version that felt right to the producer.”

With Baston on board, “WAP” and a version of “Savage” secured, Jacobs could solve his budget issue. “I need young artists out there and we need to start making songs. That’s what we had to do, and he went out to get new songs. They also took songs from their catalog and reworked them.” She adds, “I’m glad I can put those songs next to Megan and Kendrick.”

Among the reworked songs was a version of Cardi B’s “Lit Thought”, which Baston rewrote with Rob Bressler and performed with Boom Boom. The song plays along with the introduction of Stock Company Robin Hood.

“It was one of the hardest to change, simply because Gillespie wanted the song to be more raucous and edgy,” says Jacobs. “But that song was a representation of the Robin Hood people.”

Jacobs brought in new composer Will Bates to compose the soundtrack. The balance between score and lyrics was used primarily for Dano’s character. “That’s where we came up with the score,” she says. “For those scenes with Paul, we became more melodic for that.”