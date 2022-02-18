Why celebrities could not attend Diego Verdaguer’s funeral

They recently fired Diego Verdaguer. Although they were unable to attend funeralno friends, Famous colleagues or fervent followers, each one of them was present in their own way to express their pain, through warm messages.

Meanwhile, his wife, also an Argentine singer, Amanda Miguel, was one of the first to express all her pain in a single sentence that said it all: “I will always love you.”

The celebrities who attended the funeral of Diego Verdaguer

Although many people loved him, funeral they did not attend Famous. However, many of his relatives in the entertainment world sent their condolences to him. Singer bright Star She was one of the many who made her voice of pain felt through her networks with an emotional message: “I am so sorry for the departure of the great Diego Verdaguer. My most sincere condolences to his beloved wife Amanda, to his daughter Ana Victoria and all his family and friends. Lots of light, lots of power. Good road Diego, your songs stay with us just like your memory”.

The funeral It was a private ceremony. TO Diego Verdaguer He was fired after the sad news was announced, but it was the family who informed how it would be, so that later, his remains were cremated.

The sad and unexpected death of Diego Verdaguer

The Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer passed away at 70 years due to complications he had after contracting covid-19. According to a statement issued by his public relations, it was said that “due to the deep pain caused by his departure, his family has decided to fire him privately and spend this difficult time in peace and quiet. Later they will organize a public act.

The artist had been hospitalized in December for an infection that caused the coronavirus. After a tireless fight against the virus, he resisted until January 27, the day he died.

The death of the renowned artist was announced through the social networks of his wife Amanda Miguel and his daughter Ana Victoria. In the same way, his record company Diam Music did, which reported: “With absolute sadness, we regret to inform all your audience and friends that our dear Diego today left his beautiful body to continue his path and creativity in another way of life. eternal life”.

So far more information is unknown, although the family is expected to take his remains to Mexico to fulfill what they promised, a public event where celebrities, friends and followers who loved him so much can attend.

How do you remember Diego Verdaguer? Tell us.