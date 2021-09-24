Why censor Jessica Rabbit’s beauty? Each (and each) is free to be that …

by Domenico Guarino

For decades it has been the very image of feminine sensuality as it is perceived bymale universe. With those shapes bursting, the tawny hair to remember Rita Hayworth – another feminine ‘ideal’ that resists the corruption of time – the dress skimpy that (almost) nothing leaves to the imagination, the eyelashes very long, the look diaphanous, the statuesque of the silhouette. A hymn to female beauty, one would have said. Yesterday.

From tomorrow instead the fate of Jessica Rabbit could change. And somehow it is already changing, as it reports Republic, “On the Anaheim playground, Jessica Rabbit it will no longer be depicted as a woman from overwhelming sexuality “ and with a subversion or rather a homologation of roles and aesthetics, “will wear a waterproof, typical garment of private investigators that will make it also in this at the same level as Valiant (the lead investigator of Robert Zemeckis’ film, produced by Steven Spielberg “.

How boring, man eats it

Jessica’s forms are evidently deemed too much winking, too stereotyped, too much corresponding to a ‘certain’ image of the woman: bomb sexy man eater, which consciously attracts the attention of ‘males’. An Eden of the hormone that is on the film as an earthly incarnation of a category of the spirit, that of the sex symbol par excellence.

It’s a old way to see the woman? Agree. And it is known that aesthetic standards change over time. The same ideal of female beauty has evolved over the centuries and decades, as the photos of our mothers and grandmothers testify.

But we are really sure that by erasing femininity in its most evident forms, even somatic ones, we reach thegoal of respect? We are sure that by depicting women who tend to be androgynous and placing them at the center of the common imagination, we do not make ourselves creators of the same. ritual violence that we want to fight, by imposing a unique model of femininity? Altering reality and forcing it into forms and ways that are in any case an expression of a thought ‘biased‘?

The question is legitimate. Behind Jessica, in fact, next to her, there are many women, many girls, who with those forms there are born, or that the they seek: why make them feel unsuitable for the world? Vehicle of moral corruption? Stimulus of the most abject behaviors? Blaming therefore one physical dimension, which should be lived with the utmost freedom.

Substitute Talibanism

There is no risk that behind such gestures, perhaps given birth (…) with the best intentions, the road to a surrogate Talibanism, and therefore even more treacherous, which, from the top of the noblest intentions, brings femininity back to the realm of constraint, even physical?

It is an issue on which it is necessary to reflect. And it is right to do it now, before it is too late.

Rather than putting the raincoat on Jessica, chastising and mortifying her because she is too ‘feminine’, we should not create, with Jessica and together with her, the conditions for a world in which everyone can be what they want to be without being the object of derision, or worse, of violence, but also without having to think about conforming the rest of humanity to himself / herself? Without having to ‘cover up’ so as not to cause scandal?

Conformism is theantechamber of dictatorships. That they are cultural is even worse.