Why chatbots are getting smarter

However, for most companies, everything is more restricted. Your customer information, needed to answer questions, is not found on the web, but inside corporate data centers. Compared to the Internet giants, they have less data, which has accumulated over the years and is stored in different formats and in different places. (AI algorithms struggle if they don’t have a lot of data.) It’s more of a geological dig than an internet scan.

The solution to that problem has become an emerging and increasingly saturated market called conversational artificial intelligence. Big tech corporations like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Oracle have bids, as do smaller companies and startups like Kore.ai, Omilia, Rasa, Senseforth.ai, Verint, and Yellow.ai.

Vendors supply software tools that companies then customize and embed their own data into.

This year, the business market for virtual assistants — also known as chatbots — will grow 15 percent to more than $7 billion, according to a Gartner forecast. Some of these bots are designed to assist employees, but most are dedicated to customer service.

No company has traveled a more sobering and instructive path for its chatbot technology than IBM. After his supercomputer Watson triumphed and beat human champions on the game show Jeopardy! A decade ago, IBM decided to apply Watson’s natural language processing to other fields. One of the earliest focuses was cancer diagnosis and treatment, and IBM called health care its “utopian goal.”

In January, after struggling for several years, IBM announced that it would sell its Watson Health business to a private equity firm. A few days later, Gartner called IBM’s Watson Assistant a “leader” in conversational AI for business. Watson has gone from cancer chimera to customer service chatbots.

Today, Watson Assistant is a success story for IBM among its remaining artificial intelligence products, which include software to explore data and automate business tasks. The Watson Assistant has evolved over the years as it has been refined and improved. IBM learned early on that a rigid question-and-answer approach, while ideal for a game show, was too narrow and inflexible for a customer service situation.