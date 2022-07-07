Why Chelsea want to launch ‘Operation Cristiano Ronaldo’

It’s no longer a secret: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer. At almost 38, the Portuguese absolutely wants to play in the Champions League next season. Several rumors are circulating about the future home base of CR7 but for several days, Chelsea seems to be holding the helm. A transfer of Ronaldo to the Blues which would allow the new owner Tedd Boehly to directly mark the spirits.

The American businessman took control of the London club from the hands of Abramovich at the end of May and wants to directly impose his signature on the Blues. However, for the moment the transfer window of the Blues comes down to the free departures of Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) and Andreas Christensen (FC Barcelona) as well as the loan of Romelu Lukaku to Inter. In the other direction, the transfer of Raheem Sterling is certainly on the right track, while Chelsea are still working on the files of Ligt and Aké. But the Blues’ new boss wants more and has launched Operation Ronaldo according to Marca.

For his first transfer window as owner of Chelsea, Tedd Boehly sees things big and directly mark his territory. Boehly wants to strike a blow by signing a very big name. With that in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best opportunity. Still, the operation will still be difficult to perform. If Ronaldo asked for his exit voucher from the Red Devils, they are not inclined to let him slip away. On the side of Old Trafford, the refrain has still not changed: “Ronaldo is not for sale.”

Manchester United don’t want to hear anything…for now

Manchester United are keeping the same course of action despite the Portuguese still not showing up for training. And if Man U finally resigns itself to selling its player, it will be necessary to see what the asking price will be for the player who still has one year of contract and especially how much the Blues would be ready to put on the table to conclude the operation.

For his part, Ronaldo has already hinted that he could accept a considerable drop in his current salary, around 30 million euros per year (highest paid player in England). The objective for him is to find a club that is capable of winning the Champions League, which is quite achievable for the band in Tuchel.