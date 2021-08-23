Why China and a British newspaper call video games a pandemic

Video games are often in the eye of the storm. This sector that grows at a dizzying pace, often creating real parallel worlds, never fails to make people talk.

The more this industry grows in importance, the more one wonders what effect it has on its large number of users. Let’s think about the last concert of the pop star Ariana Grande. It was held inside a video game and earned her $ 20 million. Therefore the videogame world becomes a platform in which other forms of entertainment and other industries can enter. The problem is when important parts of the user’s life experiences enter this world alienating it from reality. But is this the exception or the rule? The WHO is increasingly called upon to judge this phenomenon and clarify its positive and negative aspects.

A complex situation

The relationship between WHO and video games is not very linear. While on the one hand he issued a report that states that over 80 million people in the world could suffer from a real form of video game addiction, in other reports he also highlighted the positive effects. As you look at it, the phenomenon of video games born decades ago as a trivial entertainment has now grown to become something too big and complex. It is important to understand and decode it. China is afraid of the effects of video games on its citizens and has spoken of a crackdown on this industry and especially against the most suspected titles of creating addiction and alienation.

Loading... Advertisements

Also read: If you don’t understand this concept, avoid investing in NFTs

Lastly, the British Telegraph defined video games as the next pandemic.

Read also: Pandemic, the enormous speculation of pharmaceutical causes: the price we are paying

Obviously the videogame industry and the enthusiasts protest against these positions and relaunch the studies that emphasize the positive effects of this entertainment.