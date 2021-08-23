News

Why China and a British newspaper call video games a pandemic

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Video games are often in the eye of the storm. This sector that grows at a dizzying pace, often creating real parallel worlds, never fails to make people talk.

The more this industry grows in importance, the more one wonders what effect it has on its large number of users. Let’s think about the last concert of the pop star Ariana Grande. It was held inside a video game and earned her $ 20 million. Therefore the videogame world becomes a platform in which other forms of entertainment and other industries can enter. The problem is when important parts of the user’s life experiences enter this world alienating it from reality. But is this the exception or the rule? The WHO is increasingly called upon to judge this phenomenon and clarify its positive and negative aspects.

A complex situation

The relationship between WHO and video games is not very linear. While on the one hand he issued a report that states that over 80 million people in the world could suffer from a real form of video game addiction, in other reports he also highlighted the positive effects. As you look at it, the phenomenon of video games born decades ago as a trivial entertainment has now grown to become something too big and complex. It is important to understand and decode it. China is afraid of the effects of video games on its citizens and has spoken of a crackdown on this industry and especially against the most suspected titles of creating addiction and alienation.

Loading...
Advertisements

Also read: If you don’t understand this concept, avoid investing in NFTs

Lastly, the British Telegraph defined video games as the next pandemic.

Read also: Pandemic, the enormous speculation of pharmaceutical causes: the price we are paying

Obviously the videogame industry and the enthusiasts protest against these positions and relaunch the studies that emphasize the positive effects of this entertainment.

Previous articleGreen passes, public transport and controls: everything you need to know
Next articleHurry up, the culture bonus expires on August 31st!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

872
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
696
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
681
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
523
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
523
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
516
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
501
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
462
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
440
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
430
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top