Why China insists on lockdowns and the Zero Covid strategy, explained by Xi Jinping

Despite widespread and unusual criticism in a country where political opposition does not exist, the authorities of the China they do not intend to do no step backwards on the covid zero policy which has led to new widespread lockdowns while the rest of the world has now reopened everything. After the confinement measures taken in Shanghai, the alarm has also extended to Beijing with the closure of dozens of subway stops to activities and blocking of individual residential complexes, as well as carpet tests. All to honor the zero covid password on which there is no turning back. “Our response to the covid pandemic has been” scientific and effective “and” we must continue to adhere firmly to the general zero-Covid policy “, the Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking to top politburo officials.

“We have won the battle to defend Wuhan and we will certainly be able to win the battle to defend Shanghai,” the Chinese leader said in his speech to the standing committee of the Politburo, China’s highest decision-making body. A clear message to those who have criticized the decision to continue in recent days covid zero policy which is putting the economy in great difficulty local especially in a financial metropolis like Shanghai. “We will fight resolutely against all words and deeds that distort, doubt and deny our epidemic prevention policies” underlined Xi Jinping, thus warning that other protests and public outings on this issue will not be tolerated that go against the decisions of the central management of the Communist Party of China.

Xi Jinping spared no criticism of local executives after the lockdown in Shanghai triggered a severe crisis with food shortages for 25 million residents and major economic impacts. In fact, the Chinese president spoke of problems of understanding, inadequate preparation and inadequate work “ as well as the inability to “resolutely overcome the ideas of contempt, indifference and hypocrisy”. China reported 4,696 cases on Friday, including 4,269 in Shanghai and 70 in Beijing. Henan province, where the capital Zhengzhou has just entered lockdown, has registered 79. Economists have predicted a substantial deterioration of the economy if the Shanghai-style lockdowns continue for much longer.