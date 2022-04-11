Why China’s regime clings to lockdowns and the “zero COVID” policy

Chinese workers unload food in Shanghai, China on April 5, 2022.

Most countries, with the notable exception of China, have abandoned the “COVID zero” strategy, which seeks to prevent any type of virus circulation, and which now seems anachronistic despite the fact that it was advocated at the beginning of the pandemic.

“What was it for?” Hongkonger Jenny Leung tells AFP, a phrase that sums up the tiredness and incomprehension of a part of the population in the face of this strategy. Leung lost her waitress job last month due to the “COVID zero” measures. And now, many in Hong Kong, a territory affected by a recent and violent epidemic wave, are beginning to say that it is perhaps time to live with the virus.

they wonder the same the 26 million inhabitants of Shanghai who have been locked up for more than 20 days without food or medicine. Fed up, last Saturday the looting began.

A shocking video shows the desperation in a skyscraper block in the west of the city. As residents shouted out their windows, a small drone with a loudspeaker tried to quell their protest with a dystopian message: “Dear residents… Please strictly abide by the municipal government’s epidemic prevention regulations. Control your soul’s desire for freedom and refrain from opening the windows to sing. This behavior carries a risk of transmission.”

Description: The images show how people scream from the windows and balconies of their homes after more than 20 days of confinement due to COVID-19

With nearly 90% of the Chinese population fully vaccinated, many observers outside the country – and some inside – wonder why policymakers continue to refuse to abandon their “zero COVID” approach, despite fears that the strategy is becoming unsustainable.

Indeed, in Shanghai, where residents have been confined to their homes, workplaces and, in one case, even a public restroom as part of a sweeping virus crackdown, the recent surge has so far produced only one serious case and no deathsaccording to official data, despite the accumulation of more than 100,000 cases, mostly asymptomatic, in the new epicenter.

Food distributors are saturated in Shanghai and supplies are already beginning to be lacking due to distribution problems (AP)

In dialogue with Newsweek, Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, describes Shanghai’s COVID policy as a “strange twist”. It is that Shanghai’s chaotic response to the crisis suggests that local leaders were not prepared to impose such strict measures, yet they took them.

“For supporters of such a policy, it’s not only politically justifiable, it also makes sense from a public health standpoint, especially when they anticipate worst-case scenarios,” Huang adds. According to some projections, the abandonment of the zero COVID strategy could overwhelm the Chinese health system and cause more than a million deaths. “But the question here is to what extent the worst case scenario is likely. I think a lot of policy makers, those who believe in the zero-COVID strategy, overestimate the probability,” she states.

Huang points to factors such as China’s high vaccination rate and epidemiological data from Shanghai and Hong Kong showing that Chinese-made inactivated vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of severe cases and death.

Citizens rebelled against the measures and attacked stores in search of food

“In my opinion, there is a better and more cost-effective approach that may not be able to prevent the surge of cases when it opens, but can minimize the damage by reducing the number of fatalities and serious cases; and, most importantly, avoid disruption to society and the economy,” he states.

“ This debate about COVID zero or coexistence with the virus is no longer just a debate between which method works better. It is now characterized as a competition between two political systems, even two civilizations.

Analysts explain that “COVID zero” is the policy that the Chinese regime chose for the continuity of sociopolitical stability in 2022 , a year in which Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use his political achievements as reasons to be re-elected at the 20th CPC National Congress this fall. Consequently, the ideology of the party is part of the approach to public health.

In an April 6 letter from the CPC Shanghai Committee, members were told to “draw the sword and fight” bravely against actions that interfere with or undermine the anti-epidemic battle. “Those who step forward at critical moments and risk everything in times of crisis are true communists,” the letter said.

Xi Jinping (Reuters)

“I think it now seems that this scientific and selective approach has given way to a more hard-line and politicized approach. Ultimately, this is a political decision, not made by public health officials,” she states. “You see how this is essentially being characterized. This debate about COVID zero or coexistence with the virus is no longer just a debate between which method works better. It is now characterized as a competition between two political systems, even two civilizations,” says Huang.

“ COVID zero is over when Xi says it is over,” says Steve Tsang, professor and director of the SOAS China Institute in London. “What underpins the priority given to stability is Xi’s imperative to secure a third, and therefore unlimited, term at the 20th Party Congress,” says Tsang.

“The zero-COVID policy is a policy set by Xi, so it cannot be abandoned unless and until Xi sees that its continuation is more detrimental to him than the opposite” – and there is no evidence of it, he says . “Ultimately, keeping Xi in power is the Chinese government’s top priority.”

KEEP READING:

The shocking video that shows the desperation of those confined in Shanghai

Shanghai nightmare: Chinese regime keeps 25 million people confined without access to food and basic products

Shanghai residents rebel against COVID-19 lockdown: videos show looting for food after 22 days of lockdown

The video that shows how the Chinese regime separates children with coronavirus from their parents in Shanghai

COVID outbreak and confinement in Shanghai: after another record of cases, uncertainty grows over the arrival of food

The Chinese regime maintains the confinement in Shanghai, but the cases and the