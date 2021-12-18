Why choose a Chromebook? Here are 7 benefits and features to know

THE Chromebook are a valid alternative to more classic notebooks for a number of reasons. The lower price, the extreme portability and versatility, the reactive and immediate software, soon become faithful companions for both work and school activities.

In practice, however What are the advantages of a Chromebook? What features differentiate them from a Windows Notebook for example? In this in-depth study, we will look in more detail at 7 features that we are sure you will love if you have made up your mind to switch to this type of device.

We will therefore leave out the part of the initial configuration: you will not find here the most trivial instructions how to connect the Google account, memorize the Wi-Fi password or open the Chrome browser, in fact these are functions within everyone’s reach, even more so with a Chromebook. where the whole procedure is guided step by step. We will therefore try to see in more detail 7 aspects that best describe some of its potential.

In this regard, the recent promotion of Samsung which provides for the Galaxy Chromebook Go as a gift to all those who buy a smartphone from the Galaxy S21 series or the Galaxy Z series by December 19, 2021. An opportunity not to be missed to try this new type of product at no cost.

The Taskbar: for apps but not only

There Taskbar, that is the application bar located on the bottom, is always at hand so as to quickly launch your favorite apps. However, it is possible to exploit it even more.

For example, if you have the habit of consulting the same web page every day, to save time instead of opening the Chrome browser every time and performing a web search, you have the option of pinning this page on the app bar. As? Connect to the home page of the site, click on the three dots at the top right and select “Other tools”, then choose “Create shortcut”, give it a name and click “Create”. At this point, the shortcut icon will appear on the app bar: to fix it, click on the right mouse / trackpad button and select “Block”.

Take a screenshot in a snap

The phrase “how to take screenshots”Is one of the most searched questions on Google in Italy in 2021, it is therefore an important function that must always be available.

The Chromebook keyboard has the “Show windows” button in the first row at the top, above the number 6 (the icon representing a screen followed by two vertical lines). By pressing this key simultaneously with Ctrl you automatically capture a full screen screenshot. If, on the other hand, you want to recall the other methods of capturing the screenshot – partial or of a window – press the keys Shift + Ctrl + Show windows: a menu appears at the bottom of the screen with the various options available, including “full screen screenshot”, “partial screenshot”, “window screenshot”.

You can also use this shortcut to call up the “Screen Recording” feature.

Gain screen space when needed

All Chromebooks feature a screen with an aspect ratio of 16: 9, the same as the vast majority of Windows PCs, with the exception of a few. Sometimes, therefore, it may be necessary to hide the very useful Taskbar to earn precious pixels, so here is a feature that allows you to hide the app bar. Just move the cursor to the taskbar, press the right mouse / trackpad button and select the item “Automatically hide the app bar”.

If you change your mind, move the slider to the bottom for a few seconds until the app bar reappears, then right click on your mouse / trackpad and choose “Always show app bar”.

Open and edit Office files

Sooner or later you will happen to receive a Microsoft Office file: a document written with Word, a presentation created with PowerPoint, an Excel sheet, etc. To open and edit Office files on a Chromebook, simply download the extension Office Editor via the Chrome Web Store (click here). Generally it is already active by default, in any case you can install it with a click by opening the following page and selecting the button “Add”. The extension was developed by Google themselves, so you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the security of each document. And it works offline too.

Important: if you have an Office 365 subscription, you can also use the Microsoft suite online via the Chrome browser.

Easy connection with an Android smartphone

Starting with Chrome OS version 71, Chromebooks have the feature Phone Hub, which allows you to connect an Android smartphone to the notebook. The advantages? Here are some examples:

unlock the computer by phone;

quickly connect the Chromebook to the Internet using the same Wi-Fi network that the mobile device is connected to;

receive and send SMS directly from the notebook;

share files more easily and synchronize chat notifications.

To set up Phone Hub you simply need to click on the phone icon at the bottom right (next to the clock) and select “How to start”; done this click on “Accept and continue”, then enter the Google account password. That’s all.

The application launcher

The presence of the Chrome browser quickly makes you forget the existence of the Windows 10 Start menu. In truth, it also makes you forget the Chrome OS launcher to the same people who use the Chromebook. Good? Bad? We are not sure we have an answer to this question, but we can tell you that it is an easy to use launcher and able to further increase the already optimal use experience of a Chromebook. Thanks to the Google Assistant, which can be called up as soon as the launcher is started, the search bar that allows you to find a file, an app or search on Google on the fly, and the summary screen of all the available apps .

Activate Linux to have more programs available

Android apps, which can be downloaded on Chromebooks via the integrated Play Store, are not always able to make up for the inability to install Windows programs and macOS applications. Fortunately, however, there is a solution: activate the Linux development environment, in order to launch the Linux executable files and use open source software such as GIMP (image editing), Openshot (video editing), Mozilla Firefox (web browser) and OpenOffice ( office suite).

By default Linux is down. To activate it, open the Chromebook settings, locate the entry “Developers” in the left side menu and then from the section “Linux development environment” click “Activate”.



