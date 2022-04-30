Why Chris Pratt Is Marvel’s Most Hated Actor?

MADRID, 30 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Several years, Chris Pratt is the victim of a sort of online witch hunt. A campaign of hate that now demands that another actor replace in the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But what has led him to be Marvel’s most hated performer?

Before debuting at the MCU, Pratt had minor roles in movies like Wanted (Wanted), Her, Jennifer’s Body or Tell me how many. However, it was his appearance in the sitcom Parks and Recreation which made him win the sympathy of the general public. Although his Andy was initially only going to appear sporadically, Pratt’s performance liked it so much that the producers decided to have him become a regular character.

Nevertheless, his popularity skyrocketed a few years after becoming famous marvel intergalactic outlaw with the first installment of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. A role that he would resume for the second installment of the saga, as well as for the two Avengers filmsand that it will interpret again in Thor: Love and Thunder and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

Their star lord catapulted him to fame and made him win other roles in big blockbusters like the saga Jurassic Worldbut also condemned him to have all his movements watched with a magnifying glass.

ALLEGED BELONGING TO A HOMOPHOBIC CHURCH

In February 2019, during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor revealed his membership in the hillsong churchwhich rated the homosexuality as a sin in 2015. In response, Elliot Page accused said community on his Twitter account of exercising openly anti-LGTB+ practices and asked Pratt to take a stand on the matter.

Oh. K. Um. But his church of him is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) February 8, 2019

After the accusation, the Marvel actor published his reply to the controversy in an Instagram story, declaring that the Hillsong Church did not attack the LGTB + collective since “its doors were open to all”.

After the incident, Pratt distanced himself of the institution alleging in another Instagram statement that “His faith was important to him, but his church didn’t define him or his life.”

INDIRECT CAPACITISTS

Beyond his religious ideas, Pratt has starred in other scandals that involve your family. In November 2021, the Jurassic World star posted a birthday greeting to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram expressing gratitude for having given him a “beautiful healthy daughter”.

Social networks were quick to explode, insinuating that it was a lack of respect on the part of Pratt towards his firstborn Jack, the son he had with Anna Faris and was born premature. In her own podcast ‘Unqualified’, the actress revealed in 2018 that the little one had to face a countless surgeries and even a heart problem. Hence, some fans exploded with the mention of health in the interpreter’s publication.

POLITICAL CONTROVERSIES

During the last US elections, Pratt was involved in another scandal. His non-participation in ‘Voters Assemble!’an initiative organized by the russo brothers for Marvel actors to raise funds in favor of current President Joe Biden, revived his “cancellation”, set off alarm bells and spread the rumor that the actor supported donald trump

However, before that, the Guardians of the Galaxy star had already starred in another political controversy. In July 2019, Pratt was photographed wearing a t-shirt with the image of the Gadsen flag and the phrase “Don’t tread on me”, an insignia linked to the American far right and the white supremacist movement.

IN DEFENSE OF PRATT

Throughout his campaign mass “cancellation”, There have been many Marvel stars who have come out in defense of the actor. From Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalocompanions in the films of avengersuntil Zoë Saldanahis romantic interest in Guardians of the Galaxy, have not hesitated to publicly share their support for Pratt on social networks.

The last to break a spear in his favor has been James Gunn. The director of the movies Guardians of the Galaxy recently confronted a Twitter user calling for Pratt to be replaced by another performer for the third installment of the Marvel saga. Gunn’s blunt reply alleged Pratt’s disassociation with the anti-LGTB + Church and hinted that replacing the actor in the franchise, “The whole team would go with him.”