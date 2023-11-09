Why Christie Brinkley tries not to be ‘too critical’ about her kids’ lives

Manny Carrabelle/Getty Images

christie brinkley She is the proud mother of three children – and she loves watching her children forge their own paths.

“It’s really about trying to listen to what’s going on in their lives and support whatever passions they have,” Brinkley, 69, recently explained. us weekly Discussing its partnership with the American Red Cross. “If I want to leave some words of advice, (I) will surround him (and) cover him with a lot of love, and then deliver him there.”

She added, “I try not to be too critical and all that because I think, at this point, they have a pretty good handle on their shoulders and they know what to do.”

The supermodel became a mother for the first time in 1985, welcoming daughter Alexa with her then-husband Billy Joel, Shortly after the divorce, Brinkley gave birth to her second child, son Jack, with her ex-husband in 1994. richard tubman, Brinkley and her third husband, peter cookwelcomed their first child, daughter Sailor, in 1998. Cook, Joe richard tubmanAlso adopted Jack.

“Sometimes I wonder if they’re actually seeing and hearing (me),” Brinkley said. “Sometimes, I’ll look at them and they’ll do something, and I’ll be so proud and I’ll think, ‘Oh my God, they actually listened to this.'”

Alexa, 37, Jack, 28, and Sailor, 25, are all grown up and pursuing their own careers, with Alexa following in her father’s musical footsteps and Sailor making her mark in the modeling world. Jack, for his part, is an entrepreneur and launched a ride-sharing service in 2019.

While Brinkley taught her children many life lessons over the years, they also learned a thing or two from them.

“I feel like they open up horizons for me all the time and I love being connected with my kids,” she said. We, “I think it makes me feel energized and keeps me interested and excited about everything around me. So, there’s a real energy exchange going on, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Brinkley modeled her relationships with Alexa, Jack, and Sailor after her maternal bond with her late mother, Marge Brinkley.

“My mom was the best,” Christy said. We. “All my friends loved him, (and) everyone loved gathering at my house. “My mom always made it so fun for everyone, and she and my dad were parents who were always there for me, no matter what, (who) were always involved in my life on every level. “

Christy explained that she could always pick up the phone “at any time” and talk to Marge and her father Don Brinkley, no matter how far away they lived. She said, “I hope that my children also know about me that whenever they need me, I will get up.” “We are just there for each other. And there is nothing that can replace time spent together.”

He added: “There’s nothing like family. It’s the best thing in the world; This is our launching pad; When you just need to stay home and get some cuddles, coming home and back again is our haven.”

Christy’s mother also inspired her to pursue a new partnership with the American Red Cross.

“After my birth, my mother suffered a complication and needed blood. “And what ended up happening was that my mother’s blood was very rare, and they started looking for a match for her blood and couldn’t find it,” Christy said. “And they were putting notices on the radio and asking everybody if there was anyone going to have a match. …At that time she was in a very small town called Monroe, Michigan.

It turned out that one of Christy’s uncles coached a baseball team, and one of the players was a perfect match. “He came to the hospital, donated his blood and she was saved,” she recalled. “The message of donating blood is very powerful… and so it’s just a question of getting the word out there and letting people know it’s easy to do. (Donating blood) just takes an hour out of your day, and it can make a difference.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi