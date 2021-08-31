Why Coinbase donates $ 100 in Bitcoin to some users

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has said it will distribute $ 100 in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to around 125,000 of its customers who were wrongly notified that their security settings had been changed.

What happened

Coinbase accidentally sent the email to customers on August 28, telling them that the two-factor authentication (2FA) settings had been changed; this resulted in widespread confusion and users panicked after receiving the email, fearing that their accounts had been hacked.

Coinbase apologized via Twitter for the incident and said they worked as quickly as possible to fix the problem.

We’re laser focused on building trust and security into the crypto community so that the open financial system we all want is a reality. We recognize that issues like this can hurt that trust. – Coinbase (@coinbase) August 28, 2021

The company also confirmed on Reddit that it will donate $ 100 in Bitcoin each to “a small number of users who have been adversely affected by this incident”; the confirmation, however, sparked mixed reactions from customers, many of whom said they did not receive the amount despite having suffered losses due to the error.

Because it is important

Coinbase’s plan to distribute $ 100 worth of Bitcoin to its customers comes just days after CNBC reported that thousands of the exchange’s customers claimed their accounts were hacked, criticizing the company for its poor customer service.

Coinbase said in a blog post in July that it is expanding its customer support team and plans to roll out live chat and phone support for customers this year.

Coinbase, which went public in April, currently has around 68 million customers.

Price movement

Coinbase Global shares closed nearly 1.4% higher on Monday to $ 262.66.