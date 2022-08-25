Why Cristiano Ronaldo will not come to OM
Unfortunately for Olympique de Marseille, there would be no discussion between Cristiano Ronaldo and the French club. Pablo Longoria would not even have studied the question and would be disappointed with the rumors circulating.
End of the dream for Olympique de Marseille. Marseille fans hoped that their team could recover Cristiano Ronaldo during this summer transfer window. The Quintuple Ballon D’Or is announced on departure and Jorge Mendes would actively seek a way out.
Gold, Fabrizio Romano again showered all the hopes of the tricolor club. No discussion would have been initiated with the Portuguese international by Pablo Longoria.
CR7 would never have been a financial or sporting option for OM. Indeed, the Marseille management would try to build a project based on the collective and not on an individuality brought to the top. Worse, Longoria would be disappointed, even saddened by the rumors launched by certain fans and the false hopes that this may hold for some.
Remember that even the singer Vitaa participated in #RonaldOM by announcing that she saw Jorge Mendes at Toulon airport this Wednesday. For now, Ronaldo seems set to stay at Manchester United and apart from a huge turnaround will not be Marseilles during this transfer window.
