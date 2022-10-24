Why Cuba has had 11 million inhabitants for 25 years and its population has stopped growing

Atahualpa Amerise @atareports

Cuban girl with flag

The world population grew in the last quarter of the century at an average rate of 1.2% per year, reaching almost 8,000 million inhabitants.

The trend was similar in Latin America, which already exceeds 600 million.

Except in cases of war or other extremes, it is unusual for a country’s population to stagnate or even decline in a 25-year period.

But Cuba is not a normal country.

In 1984, the island exceeded the barrier of 10 million inhabitants, in 1997 that of 11 million and, after some ups and downs, the latest data for 2021 is 11.1 million.

What are the reasons that explain this unusual trend?

A little history

“In Cuba you ask anyone how many children they want to have and they tell you 2 children, and even the order, first the male and then the female. It is a reproductive ideal that it comes from our spanish grandparents“, Juan Carlos Albizu-Campos, professor at the center for demographic studies at the University of Havana, explains to BBC Mundo.

The academic and author of several studies on the subject points out that, since the beginning of the 20th century, Cuba has always had a different demographic behavior from that of its Latin American neighbors.

“Already in 1900 fertility was relatively low in relation to Latin America, with about 6 children per woman (in Mexico, for example, it was 7 and in other countries of the region even higher) and the population began to assume the small family scheme“, Explain.

In the first half of the last century, the island reached levels of development unattainable for other countries in the region and received a massive wave of European migrants, mainly Spanish.

Both factors marked its differentiated demographic trend.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Two-child families in Cuba were a common trend, like the one in this photograph from 1955.

Starting in 1960, the decline in infant mortality and greater access to health and maternity services, among other factors, led to a “baby boom.”

But this did not last more than a decade: in the 1970s, the rate of 2.1 children per woman that guarantees generational replacement was lowered for the first time.

Thus, at the end of 1985, the combination of fertility and life expectancy in Cuba was already “more similar to the European average than to the Latin American one,” says Albizu-Campos.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Another Cuban family, in 2017.

Birth, mortality and poverty

Cuba registered in 2021 the lowest number of births, 99,096and the highest number of deaths, 167,645, in the last six decades.

Although the number of deaths is swollen by the deadly wave of covid that affected the country, the birth figures confirm a pronounced downward trend that comes from years ago.

Today the total fertility rate is 1.45 children per womanwell below the replacement rate and also the average of 2 in Latin America according to World Bank data.

This trend occurs at a time of extreme crisis in Cuba, where food, medicine, health products and other basic goods are in short supply.

Albizu-Campos believes that what some academics call the “malthusianism of poverty”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, British economist Thomas Robert Malthus (1766-1834) is one of the first and most important demographers in history. His doctrine, called Malthusianism, poses the problem of uncontrolled population growth in relation to the limited resources necessary for its survival.

“In Cuba up to 3 or 4 generations live together in the same house and food is also scarce. Thus, the first question that a young couple asks when they want to have a child is where am I going to put it?; and once that’s resolved, what am I going to feed him?“.

In other words, today Cuban women perceive the birth of an additional child as a real risk for those who are already in the family.

When this situation is sustained over time, he points out, “it ends up transforming the reproductive pattern and women lead a drop in the level of fertility, as happened in the special period.”

The special period was the extreme crisis that occurred in Cuba after the fall of the USSR in the 1990s, with a situation of widespread scarcity that many compare to the current one.

“During the special period, the number of children per woman fell from 1.8 to 1.6 and, as it is a sustained crisis over time, changed the reproductive pattern of Cuban society,” says Albizu-Campos.

Sociology doctor Elaine Acosta, an associate researcher at Florida International University, points out that Cuba “leads the aging processes in Latin America” ​​because of its demographic pyramid more similar to that of a European country.

“Even compared to what has been experienced in European societies, the jump produced in Cuba between 1970 and today has been more vertiginous, where the elderly population went from representing 9% of the total to 20%,” he says.

However, it considers problematic the combination, in the last 25 years, of a population pyramid similar to that of a developed country with the gradual deteriorating levels of well-being and human development.

The latter, he says, has not only contributed to reducing fertility, but has also fostered another factor that explains the population stagnation on the island: emigration.

The emigration

image source, Getty Images Caption, Many young Cubans see the United States as the destination where they can make their professional and family dreams come true.

It is estimated that almost one million Cubans have left their country in the last 25 years.

From them, more than 800,000 have immigrated to the United Statesaccording to the official records of this country.

The flow had been oscillating between 30,000 and 70,000 migrations per year until the pandemic, but onlyin the first nine months of 2022, 200,000 Cubans arrived to the North American country, a historical maximum that exceeds that of previous mass exoduses such as that of Mariel in 1980 or the crisis of the rafters during the special period.

image source, Getty Images Caption, During the rafter crisis of the mid-1990s, tens of thousands of Cubans took to the sea in homemade boats to try to reach US shores. Many died trying.

“The uncontrolled increase in inflation, the decrease in the real value of salaries and pensions, food insecurity, the shortage of medicines and the deterioration of housing, among others, have reduced welfare levels to minimum levels similar to those of the period but with lower levels of social protection and in an environment of greater political tension and citizen unrest”, explains the sociologist.

“All of this ends up influencing thousands of young people and even older people join the migratory stampede which was restarted when flights opened in November 2021,” he says.

Back to 10 million?

This means that, after 25 years of stagnation, the Cuban population could be starting a downward trendmore so if one takes into account that a large part of the emigrants are young people or people of childbearing age who will create offspring outside the island.

Demographer Albizu-Campos predicted years ago that the Cuban population would return to the 10 million mark by 2030, with the entire baby boom generation of the 1960s in old age.

However, the process seems to have accelerated and the reduction of 11 million could occur this year when the register is updated with the new data on births, deaths and emigrants.

“The perverse combination between sustained emigration and the increase in deaths could indicate that we are getting closer to lowering that barrier again,” says the expert.

The demographic outlook is even more complicated for 2050, when more than 3.7 million Cubans will be over 60 years of age out of an estimated population of 10.1 million inhabitants, according to United Nations projections.

From them, nearly 1.3 million will be elderly over 80 years old.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The elderly increasingly occupy a higher percentage of the Cuban population.

Elaine Acosta further notes that these projections were made before the current migration crisis.

“Consequently, the population contraction may be even greater than expected.”