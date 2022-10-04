Why Daniel Craig is key in the career of Ana de Armas

On September 30, 2021, the last installment of the saga was released james-bond, no time to die, after being postponed twice due to the pandemic — the first time in April 2020; the second, in April 2021—.

The film was the fifth tape, and the lastin which the British actor Daniel Gray he put himself in the shoes of the most famous spy in cinema and a well-known actress in Spain joined the cast.Anne of Arms thus became bond girl giving life to Paloma, a CIA agent who appears in Cuba to help Agent 007.

The participation of the Cuban-Spanish actress in the saga meant an important step forward in his career and, from that moment, she would become one of the fashionable actresses in Hollywood, who with the premiere of Blonde last September 28 lives its sweetest moment.

Liked by Daniel Craig

It was his own Daniel Craig the one who recommended Ana de Armas for their latest Agent 007 project after working together on the mystery film daggers in the back. The two actors showed great chemistry as co-stars in the resolution of the murder investigated by Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in which Marta (Ana de Armas), the murdered man’s nurse, has a lot to contribute.

Both performers were nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Actor and Best Actress for their work in this film.

Also Chris Evans

In Daggers in the back, Ana de Armas coincided, in addition to Craig, with the actress Jamie Lee Curtis —who received with joy that the Cuban got the role of Marilyn in the biopic Blondethe legendary actress with whom her father worked in Whit skirts and being crazy– Y Chris Evans.

With the latter, he will also star in an expected action and romance movie on Apple TV that will be released in 2023: ghosted. “It was he himself who called me to replace Scarlett Johansson. But it is not the first time that I repeat with colleagues. It happened to me with Daniel Craig in no time to die and also with Ryan (Gossling) or with Keanu Reeves“He told Fotogramas.

With Gosling he worked on blade runner 2049 (2017) and this summer in the unseen agent (2022) and with Reeves, in knock knock (E. Roth, 2015) and the daughter of god (GM Linton, 2016). In addition, in 2023 they plan to release ballerinathe spinoff of John Wick (2014).

For his part, with Chris Evans he worked first on daggers in the back and then in the unseen agentthe film in which he has also coincided with Gosling.