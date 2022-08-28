Why Diana of Wales is still “very much alive” 25 years after her death



On August 31, 1997, Lady Di died in a car accident in Paris. she was 36 years old



In 1992, a biography of the princess revealed her marital problems and precipitated their official separation.



“Diana is still relevant, documentaries are still made and books are written about her,” acknowledges her biographer

“He just had charisma, he had an appeal that went beyond being a member of the royal family. He was an extraordinary human being.” This is how the British writer remembers Diana of Wales Andrew Mortonauthor of the explosive biography Diana, her true story (1992) in which the princess collaborated in secret and uncovered the infidelitiesdepressions and suicide attempts during their marriage and precipitated their separation of Prince Charles of England.

This coming Wednesday marks a quarter century of his death, which shocked the entire world. The morning of August 31, 1997, Diana of Wales He lost his life in a traffic accident in Paris. The car in which she was traveling with her boyfriend, Dodi al-Fayed, crashed into the Puente del Alma when they fled from the paparazzi who were chasing them from the Ritz Hotel where they were staying. In addition to the couple, the driver also died, HenryPaul. Only his bodyguard survived, Trevor Ree Jones.

One of the last photos taken of Princess Diana before she died.Langevin-Jacques/Getty

A quarter of a century after his death, the fascination for “the people’s princessas defined by the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair after learning of his death, it remains intact. “Diana is still relevant, documentaries are still being made about her and books are being written about this woman who continues to intrigue people,” Morton explained in an interview with Reuters.

“That day time stopped, like on 9/11”

princess, from the Oscar-nominated director Ed Perkins, is the umpteenth documentary, but the most recent, on the figure of Lady Di. Perkins I was 11 years old when the fatal accident and perfectly recalls the scenes of mourning and emotion, as something unprecedented. “I think the only other time in my life when I also felt that time stopped it was 9/11“, says the filmmaker in another interview with the same agency. “Diana’s death really focused world attention on this unique event,” he adds.

The HBO documentary that reconstructs his life, from their wedding in 1981going through his divorce in 1996, until his death a year later, without interviews and using only videos broadcast on televisionrecorded by paparazzi or by ordinary people.

In another documentary broadcast for the 20th anniversary of his death: Diana, our mother: life and legacythe two sons of Carlos and Lady Di, Princes William and Harryknown as Harry, confessed that talking about their mother’s tragic death “had a soothing effect” and how it had affected their mental health. Of course, they clarified that it was “the last time they would do it in such a sincere way.” Harry spoke for the first time untethered and criticized the paparazzi who followed her through the Alma bridge tunnel and they took photos of the crash site while their mother was dying in the back seat of the car.

In 2021, one of the most anticipated movies of the year was Spencer, Directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín and starring an applauded Kristen Stewart about the tumultuous end of Carlos and Diana’s marriage. the village princess monopolized all the prominence in the fourth season of the acclaimed Netflix series The Crown. Peter Morgan, its creator and screenwriter of the series, drew a portrait of Lady Di with little condescension. He presents her as a fragile, inexperienced young woman, with little preparation and bulimia problems, increased by the coldness of her husband and her royal family.

The British monarchy, 25 years later

His death was a turning point for the British monarchy. The cold initial response from Queen Elizabeth II caused her harsh criticism for not having made public any sign of mourning. The monarch she considered that the event should be treated in a private and family way, and more so considering that Diana was no longer an official member of the royal family.

Five days later, he gave a televised speech and defined his former daughter-in-law as “an exceptional human being”. “I admired and respected her for her energy and commitment to others, and especially her devotion to her two children. No one who knew Diana will ever forget her,” the monarch added, according to remember BBC. In addition to her the slight inclination of her head as the coffin passed in front of Buckingham Palace, it contributed to the reconciliation of many Britons with their Crown.

Lady Di with her children, Guillermo and Harry. Julian Parker/Getty

The figure of Diana is still omnipresent, especially for her two children. They were only 15 and 12 years old when they walked slowly behind their mother’s coffin through the streets of London, the day of the funeral. “Every day, we wish she was still with us,” he said. William unveiling a statue in his honor at Kensington Palace. “Every day I hope that she is proud of me and I wish my children had known her,” Prince Harry said last Friday.

Prince Harry on the anniversary of his mother’s death