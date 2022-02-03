‘Why DiCaptio yes and Andrew Garfield no?’

With the awards season now in full swing, we are witnessing, as always, the first controversies: this time the BAFTAs end up in the eye of the storm, guilty of not having considered Andrew Garfield’s performance in Tick, Tick … Boom! good enough for a Best Actor nomination.

The 2022 BAFTA nominations were announced a few hours ago and, with Garfield excluded from the category he could have aspired to to make room for colleagues like Adeel Akhtar, Mahershala Ali, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Stephen Graham and Leonardo DiCaprio – a choice that fans of the Spider-Man star didn’t take too well.

“The fact is, you didn’t mention Andrew Garfield after his heartfelt, multi-faceted and moving performance and that you have instead named DiCaprio for … Screaming into a screen? What are these nominations, seriously?“,”Leonardo Creepy DiCaprio gets BAFTA nominated for mediocre performance in mediocre film while Andrew Garfield is snubbed after a splendid performance in a great film“,”This will end in history as one of the biggest thefts always, what a shame“are some of the comments that can be found in these hours on Twitter.

What do you think? You agree with whom shouts at scandal or do you believe that the right decision has been made? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, Rotten Tomatoes recently awarded Tick, Tick … Boom! and its cast.