Why did a Vienna museum open an OnlyFans profile?

There censorship in art it has been a theme for as long as there have been artists. Sovereigns or politicians have opposed works that clashed with power, galleries have censored works deemed obscene, even nudes have been censored throughout the history of art. La Maja Desnuda from Francisco Goya miraculously survived the Spanish Inquisition (but only being exposed at the beginning of the 20th century),Olympia from Èdouard Manet the representation of a prostitute was not accepted, not to mention theOrigin of the World from Gustave Courbet, of which you already know the subject.

Denouncing the nude in art may seem like a lack of progressive ideas, in this disease that makes us believe we are living in the most enlightened century in history. A distant thought, therefore, which did not survive the 1800s of Goya and Courbet, but which perhaps we have not completely freed ourselves from. In fact, recently theAlbertina Museum from Vienna has decided to fight the censorship applied by social networks to his nude works by opening Vienna’s 18+ content, his own profile OnlyFans.

The Austrian tourism board has decided to move the promotion of some exhibitions to the adult content platform, given the recent incidents of censorship suffered by Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. In July 2021, the TikTok account of the Albertina Museum in Vienna was blocked after the publication of nude photos by Japanese artist Nobuyoshi Araki. This is not an isolated case given the similar precedent of 2019, this time due to a work by Pieter Paul Rubens.

Helena Hartlauer, a spokesperson for the Vienna tourism board, said “Unfair and frustrating” the attempt to promote the museum’s activities through social media. “That’s why we thought of OnlyFans”.

For some years, artists and museums have been in constant conflict with the conditions of use of social media in terms of censorship. At the moment the criteria and boundaries of what is allowed and what is not are objectively confused.

Even the photograph of the Venus of Willendorf, a statue dating back to 25,000 years ago and also exhibited in Vienna at the Natural History museum, was considered pornographic by Facebook which removed it from the platform in 2018.

At the root of the censorship problems there is another of definition of pornography, especially when it involves subjects that are born to be an expression of the artists’ creativity (as in the recent case of Araki’s photos), or even more serious if they concern works of great anthropological and archaeological value (as for the Venus of Willendorf).

Other cases of works censored in Austria involved the Leopold Museum and some portraits of Egon Schiele, rejected by advertising regulators in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, during a tourism promotion campaign in Vienna in 2018. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the same museum, a video with the painting Liebespaar by Koloman Moser, deemed potentially pornographic.

It is evident that the relationship between art and online censorship needs to be changed, taking into account the concepts of freedom of expression and representation of subjects.

The idea of ​​bringing works of art and promoting tourism through a platform that has over 150 million users is certainly a plus. The first enrolled in “Vienna’s 18+ content” on OnlyFans they will also receive concessions for admissions to exhibitions. The landing of the Albertina Museum in Vienna on OnlyFans, however, is not a clever commercial operation. It is a strong statement by the operators of the artistic sector against censorship, following the wave of the social campaign #FixTheAlgorithm.

But be careful not to blame an abstract entity like the algorithm and not to find an excuse to shout at the return of the Spanish Inquisition.